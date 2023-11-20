Blink-182 rumoured to headline Reading & Leeds 2024

Blink 182's classic line-up reunited this year. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk trio have plotted dates in the UK and Ireland around the time of the festival next year and new rumours suggest they will top the bill.

Blink-182 are reportedly set to headline Reading & Leeds 2024.

According to The Sun, the pop punk trio- comprised of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker - are set to top the bill at the twin festivals, which take place across August Bank Holiday weekend each year.

A source told the paper: "Blink-182 is a huge get for Reading and Leeds, given the band’s recent surge in popularity.

"They are planning to do a two-hour set and it will really put the festival on the map, with fans set to travel from all over the globe."

Rumours began to swirl when Blink-182 made good on their postponed dates, which will see them play Belfast’s SSE Arena on 26th August, Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 27th August and two nights at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 29th and 30th August 2024.

This has led Blink fans to speculate that the band could be headed to Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August next year.

Responding to an announcement of the dates, one fan wrote: "That’s them nailed on for Reading next year then, don’t think even blink could bring to me back to reading even for a day".

Another wrote: “Blink-182 are almost definitely playing Reading and Leeds and I will absolutely be there.”

blink-182 are almost definitely playing reading and leeds and i will absolutely be there — tobyn (@MrTobyn_Seebohm) October 18, 2023

Reading and Leeds are yet to announce the acts for the next instalment of the festival, but last year saw headline performances from The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and The 1975, who replaced Lewis Capaldi.