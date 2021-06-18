Latitude festival boss gives update on fate of 2021 event

By Jenny Mensah

Melvin Benn has shared his hopes that the festival will still take place in a fresh statement this evening. Read his statement in full here.

The fate of this year's Latitude Festival was thrown into doubt when Boris Johnson announced a four week delay to the ending of all COVID-19 restrictions in England.

This led the festival boss, Melvin Benn, to release a statement earlier this week admitting that he would be reviewing the situation and getting back to fans with an update as soon as possible.

Find out what we know about the fate of the festival, which is set to take place from 22-25 July at Suffolk's Henham Park, so far.

Is Latitude 2021 going ahead?

Festival Boss Melvin Benn seems confident that the festival "will be allowed to go ahead," adding: "It's really happening!"

Sharing a fresh statement on the evening of Friday 19 June, he said: "Hello Latitude friends,

"I promised you an update before the end of the week and thank heavens I’m able to do that.

"It's been a long week after the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday and while I was disappointed in the immediate aftermath of the statement, on reflection, I think it actually gives much more certainty of Latitude being able happen than if he had loosened things on Monday because the country will have strangled the variants ability to spread to a greater degree through increased vaccination than if we had opened fully this coming Monday."

He added: "So, for much of the week I have been in conversation with the Government on Latitude in particular and I’m very confident after those talks that Latitude will be allowed to go ahead. There will be more detail on the specifics next week but with this in mind, we will be announcing even more artists and day splits tomorrow as a demonstration of my confidence.

"More details will follow but we’ll 100% keep you updated every step of the way.

"We’re very excited – it’s really happening!"

This year's event was set to see headliners in Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club top the bill.

Ellie Rowsell and co - who just scored a number one album with Blue Weekend - were set to kick off proceedings, headlining the Obelisk Arena on the Friday night of the festival.

Electronic duo and dance music legends The Chemical Brothers were to follow suit on the Saturday night of the festival.

The festival will be capped off by a very special performance by Bastille, who were set to bring their Reorchestrated project to the stage, and Bombay Bicycle Club, who released their Everything Has Gone Wrong album in 2020.

Watch this space for more information on the festival this week.

