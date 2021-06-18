Download Festival Pilot 2021 kicks off: Everything you need to know

The Download Festival Pilot kicks off this Friday 18 June. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

As thousands of revellers are descending on Donington Park to take part in the Download Pilot this year, find out everything you need to know.

Die-hard Download fans are headed to the home of hard rock, Donington Park, to take place in the Download Pilot.

The 2021 instalment of the festival was sadly forced to cancel again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers offered a ray of hope for music lovers with a three-day pilot event which promised that "moshing" would be allowed.

Now the weekend of the 10,000-capacity event is here, with headline performances from the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Bullet For My Valentine.

But how do you get to the hallowed grounds you're off to Download and is there a site map? Find out what we know about this weekend's pilot and get some shots of what's going on right now.

READ MORE: Which festivals are happening in 2021?

Where is the Download Pilot being held?

The Download Pilot is being held in the same home of Download Festival, Donington Park, Leciestershire.

Is there a Download Pilot site map?

Yes, there is a site map available for the festival, which you can download here. This iteration of the festival sees camping and the area all in one. The arena features two stages, a Main Stage and a big top with the Second Stage.

You can download the Download Pilot map from their official website. Picture: Download Festival

How do you get to the Download Pilot?

The Download Pilot takes place at Donington Park, which is next to East Midlands Airport.

There are coach, local bus and shuttle services available to the pilot, all which you can find out more about here.

See the shuttle times, which are £10 a ticket) below:

Download Pilot shuttle times. Picture: Download Festival

What are the Download Pilot stage times?

The stage times have been released for the special event, which you can see in full on their official website.

READ MORE: Which small and boutique festivals are taking place in 2021?