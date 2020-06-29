What was Arctic Monkeys' headline setlist at Glastonbury 2013?

Alex Turner on stage as Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury Festival 2013. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Alex Turner and co took to the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset festival seven years ago. Find out what they played here.

Arctic Monkeys have famously headline Glastonbury festival twice so far, giving outstanding performances in 2007 and 2013.

But it was the latter, which saw them top the Somerset festival's iconic Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival that saw Alex Turner and co mature from an indie phenomenon to a world-class act.

By then the Sheffield rockers had released four huge studio albums, with their game-changing AM record set to be released just a few months later on 9 September 2013.

It's undoubtedly one of the most stand-out performances from the festival in recent history, but what bevvy of bangers did Arctic Monkeys play and when?

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on their career-defining 2013 Glastonbury set.

What did Arctic Monkeys play during their 2013 headline Glastonbury set?

Arctic Monkeys took to the stage and opened with their pulsating AM classic Do I Wanna Know? Despite the album not yet being released, this album opener had dropped a week before and was the perfect song choice to mark the the band entering a new era.

Clad in a pin-striped silver and black blazer and stood in front of a huge bright AM sign, Alex Turner declared: "Good evening everybody, we are the Arctic Monkeys" while playing the energetic Brianstorm and Dancing Shoes - both of which saw the crowd erupt.

The set included absolute belters in Teddy Picker, A Certain Romance, Fluorescent Adolescent - and of course their debut smash hit - I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor alongside their electrifying 2012 AM track R U Mine?

Returning for an encore after 17 songs, the band ended their set with four undeniable favourites; Cornerstone, Mardy Bum, When The Sun Goes Down and 505.

If the gig wasn't memorable enough, more stand-out moments came from Alex Turner getting the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to his mum, and his friend and The Last Shadow Puppets collaborator Miles Kane joining the band on their final track 505 - a tradition the rockers have kept up with since.

See the setlist for Arctic Monkeys' headline Glastonbury 2013 set:

1. Do I Wanna Know?

2. Brianstorm

3. Dancing Shoes

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. Teddy Picker

6. Crying Lightning

7. Brick by Brick

8. Fake Tales of San Francisco

9. She's Thunderstorms

10. Old Yellow Bricks

11. Pretty Visitors

12. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

13. Do Me a Favour

14. R U Mine?

15. Mad Sounds

16. Fluorescent Adolescent

17. A Certain Romance

Encore:

18. Cornerstone

19. Mardy Bum

20. When the Sun Goes Down

21. 505 (with Miles Kane)