Glastonbury organisers urge people not to visit Worthy Farm during lockdown

The Somerset Festival has discouraged music lovers from visiting the festival site as it has seen an "increasing number of visitors".

Glastonbury organisers are urging would-be festival goers to refrain from visiting the festival site.

The Somerset festival was set to take place from 24-28 June this year, but like many festivals has been forced to postpone their event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as the weather improves and the festival's date nears, it appears that members of the public are still beginning to make their way to the festival grounds.

Taking to their official website, the festival shared a statement urging people not to visit the site "and its surrounding farms".

In the statement, which was entitled Please Do Not Visit Worthy Farm, they begin: "Worthy Farm and its surrounding farms are private property and, given the current circumstances, the land used by Glastonbury Festival is closed to the public.

"Despite this, we have seen increasing numbers of visitors attempting to access the site used by the Festival."

They conclude: "For the sake of those who continue to work and live on the site, we would ask that you please do not consider visiting. Those who do attempt to access the site will be asked to leave."

Michael and Emily Eavis made the announcement that Glastonbury would no longer be taking place back in March, writing: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

The festival adds: "We understand that it is not always easy to secure a Glastonbury ticket, which is why we would like to offer all those people the chance to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021".

See their full statement here:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

