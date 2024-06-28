Squeeze on the "most emotional" Glastonbury Sunday Legend
28 June 2024, 14:44 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 16:26
The band's Chris Difford claims Cat Stevens was "genius" when he performed on the Pyramid Stage last year.
Squeeze opened proceedings at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage earlier this afternoon (Friday 28th June) and they've been telling Radio X about their experiences at the festival over the years.
Both of the veteran band's singer-songwriters Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford have been to the festival many times - in fact, the pair of them claim to have been present at the 1971 event when David Bowie played in the early hours.
However, Difford claims that one of the most emotional Glastonbury sets actually took place last year - in the Sunday Legends slot.
He told Radio X Classic Rock's Sunta Templeton: "I've got so many, many memories now, but one of them was last year, watching Cat Stevens.
"It was one of the most emotional things I've ever seen. He didn't pull any punches - of course, he did the hits, but he did stuff from his new album.
"It was a young audience, because they were waiting for Lewis Capaldi and he just nursed everybody into his space. I thought that was genius. It was very special."
Meanwhile Chris's Squeeze bandmate Glenn Tilbrook claims he loves the festival so much he's been on site since last Saturday!
Tilbrook laughed: "I come as early as I possibly can and leave as late as I possibly can. I like to see the whole build up of the festival, I love the atmosphere and the creativity."
He admitted: "It's wonderful to be a part of it, whether we're playing it or not."
Squeeze are marking their 50th anniversary as a band with a major tour of the UK in October and are currently working on not one but TWO new albums. One will be freshly-written material - their first since 2017's The Knowledge - and the other will include unreleased material written back in the band's formative years in the 70s.
Squeeze UK Tour Dates October 2024
- 4th October City Hall, Sheffield
- 5th October Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 6th October Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 8th October Music Hall, Aberdeen
- 9th October Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- 11th October Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- 12th October O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 13th October O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 15th October Regent Theatre, Stoke
- 17th October Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 18th October Barbican, York
- 19th October M&S Bank Arena, Liberpool
- 21st October Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno
- 22nd October De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 23rd October Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 25th October Regent, Ipswich
- 26th October Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 27th October Mayflower, Southampton
- 29th October G Live, Guildford
- 30th October Beacon, Bristol
- 1st November Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 2nd November Brighton Centre
- 3rd November Pavilions, Plymouth
- 5th November Waterside, Aylesbury
- 7th November Hexagon, Reading
- 8th November Arena, Swansea
- 9th November Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
- 11th November Royal Albert Hall, London
- 13th November Forum, Bath
- 14th November Connexin Live, Hull
- 15th November Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
- 17th November Victoria Theatre, Halifax
- 18th November Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- 20th November Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 21st November Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
- 22nd November Roundhouse, London
For more info, see www.squeezeofficial.com.