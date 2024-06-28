Squeeze on the "most emotional" Glastonbury Sunday Legend

Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, opening festivities on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Friday 28th June 2024. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The band's Chris Difford claims Cat Stevens was "genius" when he performed on the Pyramid Stage last year.

Squeeze opened proceedings at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage earlier this afternoon (Friday 28th June) and they've been telling Radio X about their experiences at the festival over the years.

Both of the veteran band's singer-songwriters Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford have been to the festival many times - in fact, the pair of them claim to have been present at the 1971 event when David Bowie played in the early hours.

However, Difford claims that one of the most emotional Glastonbury sets actually took place last year - in the Sunday Legends slot.

He told Radio X Classic Rock's Sunta Templeton: "I've got so many, many memories now, but one of them was last year, watching Cat Stevens.

"It was one of the most emotional things I've ever seen. He didn't pull any punches - of course, he did the hits, but he did stuff from his new album.

"It was a young audience, because they were waiting for Lewis Capaldi and he just nursed everybody into his space. I thought that was genius. It was very special."

Yusuf aka Cat Stevens plays the Glastonbury Sunday Legends slot in June 2023. Picture: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile Chris's Squeeze bandmate Glenn Tilbrook claims he loves the festival so much he's been on site since last Saturday!

Tilbrook laughed: "I come as early as I possibly can and leave as late as I possibly can. I like to see the whole build up of the festival, I love the atmosphere and the creativity."

He admitted: "It's wonderful to be a part of it, whether we're playing it or not."

Squeeze are marking their 50th anniversary as a band with a major tour of the UK in October and are currently working on not one but TWO new albums. One will be freshly-written material - their first since 2017's The Knowledge - and the other will include unreleased material written back in the band's formative years in the 70s.

Squeeze UK Tour Dates October 2024

4th October City Hall, Sheffield

5th October Symphony Hall, Birmingham

6th October Symphony Hall, Birmingham

8th October Music Hall, Aberdeen

9th October Usher Hall, Edinburgh

11th October Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

12th October O2 Apollo, Manchester

13th October O2 City Hall, Newcastle

15th October Regent Theatre, Stoke

17th October Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

18th October Barbican, York

19th October M&S Bank Arena, Liberpool

21st October Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

22nd October De Montfort Hall, Leicester

23rd October Corn Exchange, Cambridge

25th October Regent, Ipswich

26th October Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

27th October Mayflower, Southampton

29th October G Live, Guildford

30th October Beacon, Bristol

1st November Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd November Brighton Centre

3rd November Pavilions, Plymouth

5th November Waterside, Aylesbury

7th November Hexagon, Reading

8th November Arena, Swansea

9th November Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

11th November Royal Albert Hall, London

13th November Forum, Bath

14th November Connexin Live, Hull

15th November Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

17th November Victoria Theatre, Halifax

18th November Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

20th November Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

21st November Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

22nd November Roundhouse, London

For more info, see www.squeezeofficial.com.