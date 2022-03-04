Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed for Glastonbury 2022

Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney will join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury this year. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

By Radio X

The festival has announced the final pair of 2022 headliners, who will join Billie Eilish at Worthy Farm in June.

Glastonbury Festival have announced that their final two headliners will be Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

The Beatles legend will close Saturday and the US rapper will top the bill on Sunday, joining Friday night headliner Billie Eilish at this year's festival, which takes place between 22nd and 26th June 2022.

Also confirmed by the festival today on the line-up are the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice Sam Fender, Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Idles, Arlo Parks, Foals, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Leon Bridges, Little Simz, Lorde, Beabadoobe, Pet Shop Boys, TLC and many, many more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022

Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up so far: