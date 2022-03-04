Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed for Glastonbury 2022
4 March 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 12:01
The festival has announced the final pair of 2022 headliners, who will join Billie Eilish at Worthy Farm in June.
Glastonbury Festival have announced that their final two headliners will be Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
The Beatles legend will close Saturday and the US rapper will top the bill on Sunday, joining Friday night headliner Billie Eilish at this year's festival, which takes place between 22nd and 26th June 2022.
Also confirmed by the festival today on the line-up are the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice Sam Fender, Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Idles, Arlo Parks, Foals, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Leon Bridges, Little Simz, Lorde, Beabadoobe, Pet Shop Boys, TLC and many, many more.
Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022
Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up so far:
- Billie Eilish
- Paul McCartney
- Kendrick Lamar
- Diana Ross
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Angelique Kidjo
- Arlo Parks
- The Avalanches
- Beabadoobee
- Bicep
- Big Thief
- Black Midi
- Blossoms
- Bonobo
- Burna Boy
- Caribou
- Caroline Polachek
- Cate Le Bon
- Celeste
- Charli XCX
- Clairo
- Confidence Man
- Courtney Barnett
- Crowded House
- Declan McKenna
- Doja Cat
- Dry Cleaning
- Easy Life
- Elbow
- Emma-Jean Thackray
- First Aid Kit
- Foals
- Fontaines D.C.
- Four Tet
- Gabriels
- Ghetts
- Girl In Red
- Glass Animals
- Greentea Peng
- Griff
- HAIM
- Herbie Hancock
- Holly Humberstone
- Idles
- Inhaler
- JARV IS
- Jessie Ware
- The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Joy Crookes
- Kacey Musgraves
- Khruangbin
- Koffee
- Leon Bridges
- Lianne La Havas
- Little Simz
- Lorde
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Metronomy
- Mitski
- Nightmares on Wax
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Nubya Garcia
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pet Shop Boys
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Primal Scream
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Róisín Murphy
- Rufus Wainwright
- Sam Fender
- Sampa The Great
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Self Esteem
- Sigrid
- Skunk Anansie
- Sleaford Mods
- Snarky Puppy
- Squid
- St. Vincent
- Supergrass
- TEMS
- TLC
- Turnstile
- Warmduscher
- The Waterboys
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
- Years & Years
- Yves Tumor