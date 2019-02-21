New act confirms themselves for Glastonbury 2019

According to reports, an American rapper and singer known by Lizzo, has confirmed he's playing the Somerset Festival this year.

Another act has revealed they will play Glastonbury 2019.

According to NME, US singer and rapper Lizzo has confirmed she will be at the Somerset Festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year.

Asked by the outlet what her plans were for 2019, the Juice star divulged: "“I just have a shit tonne of shows and festivals. I’m coming back to London and Manchester. I’m doing Lovebox Festival and Glastonbury but I don’t think that’s announced so, whatever – you just got the scoop, bitch.”

Watch her Juice video below:

So far, only Stormzy has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2019, playing the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of thr festival.

The Cure and The Killers are currently the bookies favourites to fill up the headline slots, with this month Betway giving the Friday I'm In Love legends have been given 2/5 odds of topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset Festival, with the Mr. Brightside rockers given odds of 8/11.

Watch The Killers talk about playing a secret set at the festival's last event in 2017:

Glastonbury 2019 headliners & line-up rumours

Speaking to the BBC about the possibility of playing the festival again in 2018, frontman Robert Smith said: "Yeah, maybe. We haven't had a happy history with Glastonbury over the years."Although we've headlined three times, we've never been on the best of terms."I don't know if they forgive and forget. There are enough other festivals for us to play."

Watch The Cure play Friday I'm In Love at British Summer Time Hyde Park last year:

