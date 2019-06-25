This classic indie band have announced a secret Glastonbury set

25 June 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 13:16

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury
Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Details of the first of the surprise appearances at this year’s Glastonbury festival have snuck out onto social media…

Mystery Jets have announced that they will play a “secret” set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The band - who are best known for their 2008 hit Two Doors Down - will perform a special acoustic set at the Rabbit Hole area at midnight on Friday night (28 June). “This has been a hard one to keep secret,” tweeted the band.

The set will celebrate 15 years of the Transgressive label, who publish Mystery Jets’ music and are home to the likes of Foals, Two Door Cinema Club and Marika Hackman.

Mystery Jets Perform At The Garage
Mystery Jets Perform At The Garage. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

In other secret Glastonbury set news, the empty slot on the John Peel Stage on Saturday night has been revealed to be none other than Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul, while the Glastonbury bill still has a few empty slots - see the latest speculation at our Glastonbury line-up and rumours list here.

Gates at Glastonbury 2019 will open at 8am on Wednesday 26 June, with the main stages kicking off on Friday morning with an appearance by The Vaccines on the Other Stage at 11am.

Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline the Pyramid Stage this weekend, while other artists appearing across the weekend include Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, Interpol, Janet Jackson, Courteeners, Christine And The Queens and many, many more.

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising

Glastonbury 2019 weather: latest forecast says dry and hot!

Gates Open For Glastonbury Festival

What time do the Glastonbury 2019 gates open?

Here's how to get to Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury address: Here's how to get to the music festival in Somerset
Glastonbury Festival crowd

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full set times and line-up