This classic indie band have announced a secret Glastonbury set

Details of the first of the surprise appearances at this year’s Glastonbury festival have snuck out onto social media…

Mystery Jets have announced that they will play a “secret” set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The band - who are best known for their 2008 hit Two Doors Down - will perform a special acoustic set at the Rabbit Hole area at midnight on Friday night (28 June). “This has been a hard one to keep secret,” tweeted the band.

This has been a hard one to keep secret. On Friday night at #Glastonbury we will be performing an acoustic set down The Rabbit Hole for 15 years of @transgressiveHQ Arrive by midnight for a chance to get in 🐰 pic.twitter.com/AH5oG1fnr0 — Mystery Jets (@mysteryjets) June 24, 2019

The set will celebrate 15 years of the Transgressive label, who publish Mystery Jets’ music and are home to the likes of Foals, Two Door Cinema Club and Marika Hackman.

Mystery Jets Perform At The Garage. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

In other secret Glastonbury set news, the empty slot on the John Peel Stage on Saturday night has been revealed to be none other than Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul, while the Glastonbury bill still has a few empty slots - see the latest speculation at our Glastonbury line-up and rumours list here.

Gates at Glastonbury 2019 will open at 8am on Wednesday 26 June, with the main stages kicking off on Friday morning with an appearance by The Vaccines on the Other Stage at 11am.

Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline the Pyramid Stage this weekend, while other artists appearing across the weekend include Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, Interpol, Janet Jackson, Courteeners, Christine And The Queens and many, many more.