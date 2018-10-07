Glastonbury Festival 2019 Tickets Sell Out In 35 Minutes

7 October 2018, 11:06 | Updated: 7 October 2018, 11:19

Glastonbury 2017
Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

“Record numbers” attempt to get tickets for the festival at Worthy Farm next June.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2019 have sold out in just over half an hour.

The 2019 edition of the festival - its 49th year - were available from 9am this morning (Sunday 7 October), but had all gone 35 minutes later.

In a tweet, co-founder Emily Eavis said: “We are blown awat by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried.”

Tickets for the coach packages sold out on Thursday night last week (4 October).

The final chance to get tickets for Glastonbury will be next April when unpaid-for tickets will go back on sale. Registration for tickets will re-open on 1 November.

Headliners for Glastonbury in 2019 will be revealed in the New Year, but you can see Radio X's latest rumours and theories right here.

Glastonbury Festival will take place between 26 and 30 June 2019.

There was the usual disappointment on Twitter from people who didn't manage to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets, but some saw the funny side...

