Glastonbury Festival 2019 Tickets Sell Out In 35 Minutes

Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

“Record numbers” attempt to get tickets for the festival at Worthy Farm next June.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2019 have sold out in just over half an hour.

The 2019 edition of the festival - its 49th year - were available from 9am this morning (Sunday 7 October), but had all gone 35 minutes later.

In a tweet, co-founder Emily Eavis said: “We are blown awat by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried.”

Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried.

Thank you for your patience and incredible support and for those of you who missed out, there will be a ticket resale in April. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 7, 2018

Tickets for Glastonbury 2019 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those of you who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 7, 2018

Tickets for the coach packages sold out on Thursday night last week (4 October).

The final chance to get tickets for Glastonbury will be next April when unpaid-for tickets will go back on sale. Registration for tickets will re-open on 1 November.

Headliners for Glastonbury in 2019 will be revealed in the New Year, but you can see Radio X's latest rumours and theories right here.

Glastonbury Festival will take place between 26 and 30 June 2019.

There was the usual disappointment on Twitter from people who didn't manage to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets, but some saw the funny side...

All i can say is i wish i could be happy for everyone who got tickets to Glastonbury but no im Jealous and Immature.. So Fuck you's all, it's Shit anyway and I hope it Rains for the whole time.. PS any tickets 4 sale DM me #Glastonbury2019 — belfast Boyo (@liamball31) October 7, 2018

Can’t believe that #Glastonbury2019 sale has been cancelled this morning - said try back next Sunday everyone 👀 — Childish Milburno (@JohnnyMilburn) October 7, 2018