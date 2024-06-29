Emily Eavis defends Glastonbury 2024 line-up: "It's what's happening in the music world"

Emily Eavis opens the 2024 Glastonbury festival, 26th June. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The co-organiser of the festival claims that "there aren't a lot of rock acts" to put on at the moment.

By Radio X

Emily Eavis has defended this year's Glastonbury bill from criticism that it's relying too heavily on pop and R&B artists.

She told the PA News agency: “I think the line-up reflects what’s happening in the music world at the moment – there aren’t a lot of new rock acts to choose from, if I’m honest.

"Hopefully that will emerge again, my heyday was 1995 with Pulp and Oasis and Radiohead… and that was great, but music changes all the time and right now this is where we’re at.

“Every year, we’ve been criticised for being too rock, too grime, too hip hop, too pop… it’s just part of our year.

“Generally it’s not from the public… everybody’s really happy and excited to be here.”

This year's headliners have been rock/pop band Coldplay, pop artist Dua Lipa and R&B star SZA.

Eavis also confirmed that the festival will not be showing the England Vs Slovakia match at the EURO 2024 tournament, which is set to take place on Sunday afternoon.

“We used to have a screen here as no-one had any means of finding out what even the result was because we were so cut off from the outside,” she explained.

“Now obviously, everyone’s connected and I think, you know, it’s a music festival.

“I’m sure if people want to see it enough they can check for results or whatever on their phones.

“But hopefully I’m encouraging people to put their phones away and and forget about the outside world.”