Emily Eavis gives next Glastonbury line-up announcement update

The organiser of the Somerset festival has revealed that a line-up announcement will be coming before Christmas.

Emily Eavis has teased that there will be a Glastonbury Festival announcement in a matter of weeks.

So far, Stormzy has been announced as the first act to headline the Pyramid Stage in 2019, but plenty of artists have been rumoured to top the bill at Worthy Farm so far.

Asked about the next line-up news by Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, the festival organiser said: "“Obviously we’d love to have Liam Gallagher, but nothing is ready to be announced quite yet. I reckon there’ll probably be one more announcement before Christmas.”

Speaking about Stormzy's upcoming set, Matt Wilkinson also quoted Eavis as saying: "We at Glastonbury, we need to create headliners... We can’t always go over the same ground!'"

Meanwhile, Mel B has said The Spice Girls are in talks to play the Somerset festival next year, telling The Sun: "Glastonbury [has] been talked about. But we’re so pop and it’s so cool — that’ll be funny to me.“I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that — she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick."

The Spice Girls recently announced a reunion tour, which kicks off at the end of May and winds up on 15 June.

Glastonbury 2019 takes place between 26 and 30 June, and a quick look at the 90s girlband's schedule reveals plenty of space for them to headline the festival.

Also rumoured to play the 2019 festival are The Cure, Sir Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac.

Festival organiser Michael Eavis previously hinted that the biggest acts who play the next Glastonbury festival will be "two or three that have never played".

