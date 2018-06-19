Bookies Reveal Odds For Glastonbury 2019 Headliners

Alex Turner, Elton John and Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Turner: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival, John: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Lamar: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

The likes of Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Fleetwood Mac are among the acts named likely to top the bill.

Bookies have given odds on acts rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2019.

As NME reports, Paddy Power has shared the the probability of various artists headlining the festival, including Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Taylor Swift.

Also in the mix are Fleetwood Mac, The Strokes The Stone Roses, Led Zeppelin, included newly reunited Swedish pop legends ABBA.

See their Glastonbury 2019 headliner odds:

Kendrick Lamar – 1/5

Elton John – 1/2

Fleetwood Mac – 2/1

ABBA – 5/1

Arctic Monkeys – 4/1

The Stone Roses – 12/1

Taylor Swift – 12/1

The Strokes – 14/1

Led Zeppelin – 14/1

The news follows strong hints from Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily about the nature of the acts we can expect to see.

The beginning of this year also saw festival organiser Emily reveal that one headliner has been booked so far.

Speaking to NME, the organiser said: “We aren’t giving anything away as to who we are looking at for next year’s festival, but we’ve booked one headliner so far…”

Asked about whether Liam Gallagher could top the bill on their famous Pyramid Stage, she replied: "We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.”

Meanwhile, her father dropped a huge hint about who could appear, teasing it could be "two or three that have never played".

Watch The Killers play a secret gig at Glastobury 2017:

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Police seem to be having some banter on social media by getting fans geared up for Glastonbury 2018, despite their being a fallow year.

It's coming . Follow us for all the highlights from #Glastonbury2018 from this Wednesday...



👮🏼 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/8xTHkU5zzS — Glastonbury Police (@Policeatglasto) June 18, 2018

When asked by one follower if they'd need tickets, they joked: “You don't need any tickets for #Glastonbury2018 Andy... Just an open mind, a willing heart, and maybe a couple of quid for a bag of doughnuts”.