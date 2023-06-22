Elton John's Glastonbury 2023 set: Everything you need to know

Elton John headlines Glastonbury Festival on Sunday 25th June. Picture: 1. Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As Elton John prepares to play Glastonbury Festival for the first time ever, here's everything you need to know about the star, plus how to watch his set.

Sir Elton John is preparing to close Glastonbury Festival this weekend with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

The legendary piano man will play a career spanning setlist on Sunday 25th June, but what time does he take to the stage, what can we expect him to play and how can you watch it from home?

Find out the answer to all these questions and more below...

What time is Elton John on at Glastonbury?

Elton John is scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday 25th June from 9.00pm - 11.05pm, closing the 2023 edition of Glastonbury Festival.

How many times has Elton John played Glastonbury?

This will officially be Elton John's first time time at the festival. Speaking about the big gig, told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: "I'm really looking forward to it, because I've never done it before and it's just a lovely way to sign off. I can't think of a better way."

What will Elton John play at Glastonbury 2023?

The Your Song legend as teased that his Glastonbury setlist will be completely different to what he's been playing on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road so far. Plus, there are going to be multiple special guests. "I've got the setlist done. I know who I'm having on... which I can't tell you, but we're going be rehearsing at Wembley Arena for a couple of days to make sure it's all good."

"It's a completely different setlist to the one I'm doing right now," he added to Heart Breakfast. "So it's going to be exciting. I don't really think about it 'til- when I get to rehearsals, that's when I'll take it on board."

Will Elton John have special guests at Glastonbury 2023?

Elton's husband David Furnish told Sky News that the star will be introducing "Four collaborators of his choosing. People he just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury'.

"And that's all I'm going to say."

How can I watch Elton John's Glastonbury set?

Elton John's headline set a Glastonbury Festival will be available to watch on BBC One and on BBC Player live from 9pm - 11.05pm BST. Timings may change, so be sure to keep an eye on the schedule for up to date info.

Is Glastonbury Elton John's final date?

Elton John's Glasto set marks the final UK date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, but he will continue on in Europe playing dates in the likes of France, Switzerland and Sweden.

How old is Elton John?

Elton John was born on 25th March 1947, so at the time of his Glastonbury set, he'll be 76 years old.

