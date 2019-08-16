Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019: get the latest weather forecast for Bellahouston Park

16 August 2019, 15:22 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 16:41

The Cure's Robert Smith, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and The 1975's Matt Healy
The Cure's Robert Smith, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and The 1975's Matt Healy. Picture: Press & Press & Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty Images

The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975 are set to headline the Scottish festival in Bellahouston Park this and next weekend, but will it be a washout? Get the latest weather forecast here...

This weekend will see 70,000 fans head to Bellahouston Park for the next instalment of Glasgow Summer Sessions, and they'll all be desperately hoping the weather isn't too extreme.

The Scottish festival will host two rock veterans this weekend in The Cure and Foo Fighters - with indie pop faves The 1975 following a week behind.

Robert Smith and co will top the bill on Friday 16 August, with support from The Joy Formidable, The Twilight Sad and Mogwai - marking their first appearance in Scotland for 27 years.

Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers are set to headline the Saturday night (17 August) of the festival with a little help from Slaves, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Van T's and Hot Milk.

The following Sunday (25 August) will see Matt Healy and The 1975 top the bill, with Twin Atlantic, You Me At Six, Pale Waves, Ten Tonnes and No Rome all on the bill.

Get the latest weather forecast for Bellahouston Park and find out if you'll need more than one poncho in our day by day forecast.

Festival rain stock image
Festival rain stock image. Picture: Getty Creative / Nguyen Thanh Luan / EyeEm

What's the weather forecast for Glasgow Summer Sessions this weekend?

Friday 16 August: Tonight promises light rain and a fresh breeze, but BBC Weather predicts thunderstorms and highs of 17 degrees by the time The Cure are ready to hit the stage at 8.30pm.

Saturday 17 August: Fans flocking to Glasgow to see the Foo Fighters will be in for gusty winds and light rain showers with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Sunday 25 August: Unsurprisingly there's more rain set for Glasgow's Bellahouston Park next week, with the BBC promising "light rain and a moderate breeze". There's a only a 30% chance of rain by the time the Chocolate band prepare to take the stage on the day, which has highs of 18 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

