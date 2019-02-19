The Cure add Disintegration anniversary shows to 2019 dates

The Cure's Robert Smith at Hyde Park, July 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Robert Smith and co will be playing their classic 1989 album in full in Australia this Spring. Get ticket info and links to their 2019 tour dates here.

The Cure marked their 40th anniversary with a huge show in London’s Hyde Park in July 2018. Now, Robert Smith and co are to continue the celebration into 2019 with a series of festival dates across Europe and the UK… and beyond.

The band have announced that they will perform the classic 1989 album Disintegration in full at a series of 30th anniversary shows in Australia. They will play Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Festival on 24, 25, 27 and 28 May. The chance to buy tickets is being awarded by a ballot at www.sydneyoperahouse.com.

The Cure - Disintegration album cover. Picture: Press

Here are The Cure’s confirmed live dates for 2019 so far:

16 March 2019 - Rock On The Lawns, Johannesburg, South Africa

21 March 2019 - Rock On The Lawns, Cape Town, South Africa

The Cure will play their first ever tour dates in South Africa with a two-city tour as part of the Rock On The Lawns shows. More ticket info

24, 25, 27 and 28 May 2019 - VIVID Live, Sydney Opera House, Australia

The Cure will play their classic 1989 album Disintegration in full at these exclusive Australian shows.

AUSTRALIA! We are delighted to be returning to @SydOperaHouse for four exclusive performances only at #VividLIVE this May celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disintegration.

Find out more here: https://t.co/PJtPDXFoXV - we look forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/YHuMSBNpTy — The Cure (@thecure) February 18, 2019

8 June 2019 - Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

Tickets have already gone for this one-off show just outside of Ireland. More ticket info

14 June 2019 - Nova Rock, Austria

The Cure have just been added to this rock-based festival in Pannonia Fields, Nickelsdorf, Austria. More info and tickets.

Line Up Phase 1! See you at #NR19, 13.06.-16.06.19 (4 DAYS) pic.twitter.com/pCMEmnBitl — Nova Rock Festival (@NovaRock_at) October 24, 2018

16 June 2019 - Firenze Rocks, Florence, Italy

This big city open air show will also see Tool play on 13 June, with Ed Sheeran the day after. More acts are to be announced. More ticket info

I The Cure sono i primi headliner annunciati di #FirenzeRocks 2019! 💣



Domenica 16 giugno // Visarno Arena



🎟️ Info e disponibilità biglietti su https://t.co/3DMdmcATmF pic.twitter.com/Mt64lFTMiz — Firenze Rocks (@FirenzeRocks) September 19, 2018

21 June 2019 - Southside Festival, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

23 June 2019 - Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

The Cure will join Foo Fighters and Mumford And Sons, plus Frank Turner, The Wombats, The Streets and more at this double-headed German festival this June. More ticket info here and here

24 - 26 June 2019 - INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

The Cure will headline the festival on the Isle of Youth at Zagreb's lake Jarun in June 2019. More info and tickets

#The Cure to headline #INmusicfestival #14! See you in Zagreb from June 24th-26th, 2019! 3-day tickets from 67 EUR available at https://t.co/9l6tMJPC10 pic.twitter.com/jjvzB7Om5m — INmusic festival (@INmusicfestival) November 30, 2018

28 June 2019 - Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

One of Europe’s biggest festivals will also feature Florence And The Machine, Muse, Mumford And Sons and Pink as headliners in 2019. The Cure first played Rock Werchter in 1981! More ticket info here

The first name is in! @TheCure will play Rock Werchter on Friday 28 June. More names are to follow shortly. Rock Werchter 2019 takes place from Thursday 27 June to Sunday 30 June in the Festivalpark in Werchter. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 26 October. #RW19 #staytuned pic.twitter.com/CTumKyYk7Q — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) October 5, 2018

4 July 2019 - Exit Festival Novi Sad, Serbia

The band will headline the brilliant Exit in 2019. More ticket info here

DREAM COME TRUE! THE CURE WILL HEADLINE EXIT 2019! 😍🙌🎹

One of the greatest bands of all time will play in Serbia and region for the first time ever, on July 4th!



Limited amount of early-bird tickets on October 23rd!

Join the EXIT Tribe: https://t.co/weg5PuEUBu 🤹 pic.twitter.com/YRqCLpfa6s — Exit Festival (@ExitFestival) October 16, 2018

6 July 2019 - Roskilde Festival, Denmark

The Cure first played this massive Danish festival back in 1985... and they've played it four times since then. They'll be headlining the festival on Saturday 6 July. More info and tickets here.

.@thecure will play Roskilde Festival’s Orange Stage on Saturday 6 July.



Tickets to #RF19 are available now at https://t.co/oDjhum43lW pic.twitter.com/XoWZ5J8aMZ — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) October 31, 2018

11 July 2019 - Nos Alive, Portugal

The Cure have been announced as the first headliner for this festival in Lisbon, Portugal. 2018's headliners were Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age and MGMT. More tickets and info here.

🚨 @thecure a primeira grande confirmação do #NOSAlive19 sobem ao Palco NOS no dia 11 de julho. 🤩💥👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/1IPUCkwpga — NOS Alive 🌅🎸🎉 (@NOS_Alive) October 29, 2018

13 July 2019 - Mad Cool Festivl, Madrid, Spain

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The 1975, The National, Smashing Pumpkins and Mogwai are also on the bill for this city festival in Madrid. More info and tickets

17 July 2019 - Ejekt Festival, Athens, Greece

This Greek festival marks its 15th anniversary in 2019 and more acts are to be announced. More ticket info here

18 July - 20 August 2019 - Colours Of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Lewis Capaldi is the other act to be announced for this festival - it’s still to be confirmed which date The Cure will play. More ticket info here

22 July 2019 - Rock In The City, Bucharest, Romania

This amazing city festival will see The Cure play Romania for the first time on Saturday 22 July. More info and tickets here.

3 August 2019 - Afisha Picnic, Moscow, Russia

The Cure will make a rare apperance in Russia at this huge show in August. More info and tickets.

Afisha Picnic, Moscow, Russia

Date: 3rd August 2019

Ticket link: https://t.co/SHHBfer6F5 pic.twitter.com/HUuFT6RiU6 — The Cure (@thecure) December 4, 2018

7 August 2019 - Øya Festival, Oslo, Norway

Previous headliners have included Blur, Arctic Monkeys and Florence And The Machine, and The Cure will headline on Wednesday night in 2019. More info and tickets here

8 - 10 August 2019 - Way Out West festival, Gothenburg, Sweden

The Cure join Cardi B, Stormzy, James Blake, Idles and more at this respected Swedish festival. More info and tickets here.

11 August - Flow Festival, Helskini, Finland

The Cure headline the Sunday night at this Finnish festival that also features Tame Impala, Robyn, Father John Misty and more. More info and tickets here.

Say hello to the first 16 acts of #flowfestival2019 👋🥁🎈 @thecure, @tameimpala, @robynkonichiwa and many more are ready to take the stage at Flow Festival. Get your three-day tickets to Flow here: https://t.co/jzQJXVLOsE pic.twitter.com/GmPXfqP6uY — Flow Festival (@flowfestival) December 11, 2018

16 August 2019 - Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Tickets for The Cure’s first Scottish date in 27 years go on sale Friday 26 October at 9am. Scots Mogwai and The Twilight Sad plus Wales’ own The Joy Formidable will support. More ticket info here

.@TheCure's first Scottish show in 27 years!



Friday 16th August 2019.

Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park.

Support: @mogwaiband, @thetwilightsad & @joyformidable.



Tickets on sale Friday at 9am from https://t.co/FB0e2pQytY pic.twitter.com/AgdaNPVHF4 — Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) October 22, 2018

23 August - Rock En Seine, Paris, France

A big city festival on the outskirts of Paris, previous headliners have included Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, Kasabian, Green Day and Foo Fighters. More ticket info here

I've waited hours for this !



Rock en Seine est heureux d’annoncer pour la première fois la venue du groupe mythique de la scène new wave ! Soyez prêts pour @thecure le 23 août 2019 !



Mise en vente le 7 novembre à 12h ! pic.twitter.com/TDvcARs4Fp — Rock en Seine (@rockenseine) October 17, 2018

More info is available at http://thecure.com/ but follow the excellent Chain Of Flowers on Twitter for the latest updates on The Cure’s 2019 tour dates.