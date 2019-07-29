VIDEO: The Cure's Simon Gallup replaced by son Eden at Fuji Rock after "serious personal situation"

Robert Smith and co announced they would be continue the gig with the bassist's son rather than disappoint their fans in Japan.

The Cure announced that bassist Simon Gallup would have to pull out of their show due to a "serious personal situation" at Fuji Rocks this weekend, but instead of cancelling, they enlisted the help of his son Eden.

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup at MadCool festival. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (28 July), Robert Smith and co told their fans: "A serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon Arose after the Paleo Festival show on Thursday, and as a consequence Simon was unable to travel with us to Japan."

They added: "Very reluctant to disappoint our wonderful Japanese fans, and after much discussion, we decided to go ahead with our Fuji Festival headline on Sunday, with a very brave and very excellent Eden Gallup filling in on bass!"

See their full post here:

The Cure went on to play the festival with Gallup junior filling in for his father, playing an epic 24-song set, which included the likes of Lullaby, Friday I'm in Love and Boys Don't Cry.

Fans commended the band for fulfilling their set with Eden standing in, calling him "man of the match" and the headline slot itself moving.

Excellent participation of Eden in the event. — ALBERTO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ (@ALBERTO45793146) July 29, 2019

A big, big shout out to Eden Gallup for playing bass for The Cure tonight at Fuji Rock!!! Moving indeed. ❤️🎯✌️#thecure #generations #thecuregenerations pic.twitter.com/iYch3FVGbq — curefandocumentary (@curefandoc) July 28, 2019

See The Cure's epic headline set at Fuji Rocks 2019:

1. Plainsong

2. Pictures of You

3. High

4. A Night Like This

5. Lovesong

6. Last Dance

7. Burn

8. Fascination Street

9. Never Enough

10. Push

11. In Between Days

12. Just Like Heaven

13. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

14. Play for Today

15. A Forest

16. Shake Dog Shake

17. Disintegration

Encore:

18. Lullaby

19. The Caterpillar

20. The Walk

21. Friday I'm in Love

22. Close to Me

23. Why Can't I Be You?

24. Boys Don't Cry