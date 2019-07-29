VIDEO: The Cure's Simon Gallup replaced by son Eden at Fuji Rock after "serious personal situation"
29 July 2019, 12:45 | Updated: 29 July 2019, 12:46
The Cure — Disintegration (Fuji Rock Festival 2019) @VIOLET_VENDETTA @thecure @RobertSmith #TheCure #RobertSmith pic.twitter.com/1oHycPtbYx— The Cure México (@TheCureMexico) July 28, 2019
Robert Smith and co announced they would be continue the gig with the bassist's son rather than disappoint their fans in Japan.
The Cure announced that bassist Simon Gallup would have to pull out of their show due to a "serious personal situation" at Fuji Rocks this weekend, but instead of cancelling, they enlisted the help of his son Eden.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday (28 July), Robert Smith and co told their fans: "A serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon Arose after the Paleo Festival show on Thursday, and as a consequence Simon was unable to travel with us to Japan."
They added: "Very reluctant to disappoint our wonderful Japanese fans, and after much discussion, we decided to go ahead with our Fuji Festival headline on Sunday, with a very brave and very excellent Eden Gallup filling in on bass!"
See their full post here:
July 28, 2019
The Cure went on to play the festival with Gallup junior filling in for his father, playing an epic 24-song set, which included the likes of Lullaby, Friday I'm in Love and Boys Don't Cry.
Fans commended the band for fulfilling their set with Eden standing in, calling him "man of the match" and the headline slot itself moving.
Man of the match: Eden bloody Gallup! WHOA!! #TheCure pic.twitter.com/jiOMqtiL5L— Francesca Santini (@Pizza_Fra) July 28, 2019
Excellent participation of Eden in the event.— ALBERTO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ (@ALBERTO45793146) July 29, 2019
A big, big shout out to Eden Gallup for playing bass for The Cure tonight at Fuji Rock!!! Moving indeed. ❤️🎯✌️#thecure #generations #thecuregenerations pic.twitter.com/iYch3FVGbq— curefandocumentary (@curefandoc) July 28, 2019
See The Cure's epic headline set at Fuji Rocks 2019:
1. Plainsong
2. Pictures of You
3. High
4. A Night Like This
5. Lovesong
6. Last Dance
7. Burn
8. Fascination Street
9. Never Enough
10. Push
11. In Between Days
12. Just Like Heaven
13. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
14. Play for Today
15. A Forest
16. Shake Dog Shake
17. Disintegration
Encore:
18. Lullaby
19. The Caterpillar
20. The Walk
21. Friday I'm in Love
22. Close to Me
23. Why Can't I Be You?
24. Boys Don't Cry