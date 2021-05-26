Download Festival for government-backed event in June - and moshing will be allowed

Download Festival is set for a pilot event in 2021. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Donington Park festival has confirmed it will host a 10,000 capacity three-day pilot event with "moshing allowed". Find out how to get tickets.

Download Festival has announced a government-approved event in June 2021.

has announced a government-approved event in June 2021. The Donington Park festival, which was cancelled this year, is now set for a 10,000 capacity, three-day camping pilot event.

The pilot for the UK's premier rock festival will take place from 18-20 June and moshing will be allowed.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 1 June with loyal existing Download ticket holders prioritised.

READ MORE: Download 2021 is cancelled: Find out the dates and headliners for 2022

Download Festival's pilot event will be initially offered to existing Download 2022 ticket holders . Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

Download Festival is set for the first one-off pilot camping festival as part of the government's scientific events research programme.

Tickets, which are priced at £120 plus booking fee for a full three-day event, are initially being offered as a thank you to existing Download 2022 ticket holders.

Festival boss Melvin Benn said: "Following the huge success of our Sefton Park event, we are delighted to contribute to Phase II of the Government’s Events Research Programme with the creation of the first three-day camping festival which will be the Download Pilot at Donington Park. This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social distancing or face masks over a full weekend… the return of the full festival experience we have all been waiting for and a much needed return to work for musicians, backstage crew, caterers and many more that form part of the UK’s exemplary live music industry."

Download promises to make the event as close to a normal festival experience possible, with no social distancing, no masks, camping and the return of moshing.

However, customers will be required to follow existing government guidelines when travelling to and from the site and while at the event itself.

Attendees must have proof of a negative lateral flow test to enter the festival. As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, the Download Pilot attendees will also be asked to take a PCR test before and after the event.

Festival-goers will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test result after the event.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/download-pilot/ for more information.

Find out more about the Download Pilot and Download 2022 below.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Is Download Festival 2021 cancelled?

Yes, Download Festival 2021 has been cancelled, but now organisers have announced a new, smaller festival pilot event, which is backed by the government.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/download-pilot/ for more information.

When is the Download 2021 Pilot?

The Download Pilot will take place between 18-20 June 2021. It will host 10,000 people and will be a three-day camping only event.

When will Download Pilot tickets be on sale?

Tickets for the Download Festival Pilot go on sale from Tuesday 1 June with loyal existing Download ticket holders prioritised.

Can I get refunds for Download Festival 2021?

Refunds wer available from ticket agents with the festival urging fans to look out for an email. Those who wanted to attend the festival next year were also welcome to hold onto their tickets.

When is Download 2022 taking place?

Download Festival 2022 will take place from 10-12 June.

READ MORE: Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Kiss, Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden will headline Download 2022. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press 3. Francesco Castaldo\Archivio Francesco Castaldo\Mondadori via Getty Images)

Who will headline Download Festival 2022?

Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will return as headliners for Download Festival 2022.

READ MORE Reading & Leeds Festivals 2021: dates, tickets, headliners, line-up & more