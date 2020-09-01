Reading & Leeds Festival 2021: dates, tickets, headliners, line-up & more

Find out everything you need to know about the twin festivals including how the "six headliners" line-up will work.

Reading and Leeds festival has announced its headliners for 2021.

The twin festivals, which usually take place across August Bank Holiday Weekend, had to cancel their 2020 events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic , but organisers have now told fans what to expect on the line-up next year at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.

When do Reading And Leeds Festivals 2021 take place?

Reading And Leeds always takes place during the August Bank Holiday Weekend, so next year's event will fall between 27 and 29 August 2021.

Who is headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals 2021?

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of The Stone Age have all been confirmed as headliners for the 2021 festival.

BRIT Award-winning rapper Stormzy and Oasis legend Liam Gallagher were both set to play Reading and Leeds 2020, but will return to play huge sets next year.

Gallagher said of the news: "Yes Brothers and Sisters, I come bearing good news...Yours Truly is headlining Reading & Leeds 2021. C'MON YOU KNOW. LG".

Why are there six headlners for Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2021?

2021 will be unusual as each day of the festival will feature TWO main stages - meaning SIX headliners. The festival organisers have responded to worries that there will be clashes between artists on the main stages: "The good news is there won’t be any. Yeah that’s right, 2 main stages, 6 headliners and no clashes between the headliners. We repeat NO CLASHES!"

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

This is how the weekend will pan out:

Stormzy. Picture: Henry J Kamara/Press

FRIDAY 27 AUGUST 2021

READING

Main Stage East: Stormzy

Main Stage West: Catfish And The Bottlemen

LEEDS

Main Stage East: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West: Queens Of The Stone Age

SATURDAY 28 AUGUST 2021

READING

Main Stage East: Post Malone

Main Stage West: Disclosure

LEEDS

Main Stage East: Stormzy

Main Stage West: Catfish And The Bottlemen

SUNDAY 29 AUGUST 2021

READING

Main Stage East: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West: Queens Of The Stone Age

LEEDS

Main Stage East: Post Malone

Main Stage West: Disclosure

Reading And Leeds 2021 poster. Picture: Press

Who else is performing at Reading and Leeds Festivals 2021

Lewis Capaldi

Two Door Cinema Club

AJ Tracey

Dababy

Doja Cat

Mabel

MK

100 GECS

Ashnikko

Beabadoobee

Fever 333

Lyra

Madison Beer

Sofi Tukker

Reading and Leeds logo 2021. Picture: Press

How much are Reading and Leeds festival day and weekend tickets?

Ticket prices for 2021 will be revealed shortly, but the 2020 prices were as follows:

Weekend camping tickets in 2020 cost £232.20 for Reading and £258 for Leeds.

Day tickets (Friday and Saturday) for Reading cost £81.50 in 2020, while the same days for Leeds were £90.50.

Day tickets for Sunday in 2020 were £86.50 for Reading and £96 for Leeds.

When do Reading and Leeds Festival tickets go on sale?

Tickets for this year's Reading And Leeds festivals go on sale Thursday 3 September 2020 at 9am.

They will be available via www.readingfestival.com and www.leedsfestival.com and via Ticketmaster

Reading and Leeds festival age restrictions: How old do you have to be to go?

According to the official Reading And Leeds info pages:

No unaccompanied under 16s are allowed on site.

All Under 16's must be accompanied by a paying adult ticket holder (aged over 18.) This adult must remain on site throughout the whole weekend as the guardian of the under 16-year-old.

Under 13's (12 years and under) are admitted free but must be accompanied by a paying ticket-holder over 18 at all times. ID wristbands for children under 12 will be available at the site.

How will Reading And Leeds Festivals be handling social distancing in 2021?

Festival organiser Melvin Benn told The Guardian recently that entrance to Reading and Leeds festivals would be monitored by an "NHS-linked tracing app" that would need to be shown at the security gates.