Haim close All Points East 2023 with triumphant set

29 August 2023, 11:25

Alana, Danielle and Este Haim play All Points East 2023
Alana, Danielle and Este Haim play All Points East 2023. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Matthew Baker/Getty Images 3. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Danielle, Alana and Este Haim closed out the Victoria Park Festival this Monday. Find out what went down and what was on their set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Haim wrapped up an epic series of gigs at All Points East Festival 2023.

Taking to the Victoria Park Stage stage on Monday (28th August), sisters Danielle, Alana and Este played a career-spanning set from their three studio albums.

Highlights included a moment to mark 10 years since the release of their debut album Days Are Gone, with Alana thanking London for taking them on as their own and Este quizzing the crowd about the best hotspots to go out.

Get their full setlist below.

Haim perform If I Could Change Your Mind at All Points East 2023

See Haim's All Points East setlist on 28th August 2023:

1. Now I'm in It

2. Don't Save Me

3. I Know Alone

4. My Song 5

5. Want You Back

6. If I Could Change Your Mind

7. Honey & I

8. 3 AM

9. I've Been Down

10. Gasoline

11. Let Me Go

12. Don't Wanna

13. Summer Girl (Saxophone Solo intro)

14. Falling

15. Forever

Encore:

16. The Wire

17. The Steps

Other stellar performances at All Points East this year came from the likes of Stormzy, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dermot Kennedy and Jungle.

