You Should Really Own These Albums On Vinyl

Some albums really should be heard via the analogue medium of vinyl. They look better, the sound better, they feel better. But which LPs should you pick if you're starting a collection? Let us help you.

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures (1979) Divided into the "Inside" and the "Outside" on vinyl, the Manchester band's debut album is housed in a fine Peter Saville sleeve - but make sure you get a version with the embossed texture on the cover! Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys -Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Plonking the vinyl edition of the latest Monkeys album means you're in for the long haul as Alex Turner's imagination starts to unfurl - and this is a record that should be enjoyed in one sitting. Plus, you can see the dedication to Turner's dog on the inner sleeve. We recommend the clear vinyl version as that's the most "Kubrick" edition. Arctic Monkeys -Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Picture: Press

The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) Some say Revolver is the best one to get on vinyl, but the Pepper package is much, much better. From the ground-breaking cover, to Sir Peter Blake's cardboard cut-out inserts, this is a meticulously-sequenced album, complete with a dog whistle and a "secret track" engraved into the end of side two. It's worth paying a bit extra for the original mono edition, which is the only Beatles-approved version and still sounds incredible. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Picture: Press

The White Stripes - Elephant (2003) Jack and Meg's career-defining album, pressed across two nice vinyl discs. "No computers were used during the writing, recording, mixing or mastering of this record" declare the sleeve notes. The White Stripes - Elephant. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses (1989) First released as CD was starting to become the format of choice, there was something pleasingly retro about owning this on vinyl, mainly thanks to the distinctive John Squire artwork on the outer and inner sleeves. You may need to crank up your amp, though - it's a long album and those grooves get a bit small (and therefore quieter). The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses. Picture: Press

Oasis - Definitely Maybe (1994) Remastered last year for the album's twentieth anniversary, this is the definitive Britpop statement, complete with a memorable piece of cover art. And don't forget all those incredible tunes within the grooves. Oasis - Definitely Maybe. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead (1986) Morrissey and Marr paid homage to the 1960s in their songwriting, so listening to this landmark record on MP3 or CD is just plain wrong. Plus, on vinyl, you get the fantastic gatefold sleeve, featuring the full lyrics and Stephen Wright's classic shot of the band outside Salford Lad's Club. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead. Picture: Press