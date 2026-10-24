The Top 10 Classic Rock Halloween Songs

Scary songs for your perfect Halloween playlist: Ozzy Osbourne barks at the moon and The Doors get strange. Picture: Charlie Gillett/Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Radio X Classic Rock picks ten songs to keep you awake at night - it's the perfect playlist to kick off spooky season!

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By Radio X

Loud riffs and big scares have long been uncomfortable bedfellows since that time a bunch of Brummie lads noticed Mario Bava's spooky 1963 anthology film Black Sabbath playing their local fleapit and decided it would be a great name for their heavy rock band.

Since then, rock stars the world over have danced with the dark side, but remember it's all a bit of fun and they all love their mothers (probably). Here are ten of our favourite Classic Rock tunes that have a ghostly or ghastly bent.

Don't have nightmares!