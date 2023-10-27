The Top 10 Classic Rock Halloween Songs

Scary songs for your perfect Halloween playlist: The Doors get strange; Ozzy Osbourne barks at the moon; John Naughton feels a bad moon rising in An American Werewolf In London and Mick Jagger gets Satanic. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Michael Ochs Archives/Bettman/Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Radio X Classic Rock picks ten songs to keep you awake at night - it's the perfect Halloween playlist!

By Radio X

Loud riffs and big scares have long been uncomfortable bedfellows since that time a bunch of Brummie lads noticed Mario Bava's spooky 1963 anthology film Black Sabbath playing their local fleapit and decided it would be a great name for their heavy rock band.

Since then, rock stars the world over have danced with the dark side, but remember it's all a bit of fun and they all love their mothers (probably). Here are ten of our favourite Classic Rock tunes that have a ghostly or ghastly bent.

Don't have nightmares!

