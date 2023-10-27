The Top 10 Classic Rock Halloween Songs
Loud riffs and big scares have long been uncomfortable bedfellows since that time a bunch of Brummie lads noticed Mario Bava's spooky 1963 anthology film Black Sabbath playing their local fleapit and decided it would be a great name for their heavy rock band.
Since then, rock stars the world over have danced with the dark side, but remember it's all a bit of fun and they all love their mothers (probably). Here are ten of our favourite Classic Rock tunes that have a ghostly or ghastly bent.
Don't have nightmares!
Metallica - Enter Sandman
The sandman is meant to whisky you away to the land of Nod in the lullaby, but the LA heavy metal pioneers turn the rhyme into a severe case of the night terrors - complete with a little kid reciting the "Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep" poem. Maybe leave the light on for a bit, yeah?
Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
"We are vain and we are blind... I hate people when they're not polite." There's a weird undercurrent in David Byrne's classic 1977 single. You wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of this character.
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising
John Fogerty based this 1969 song on the 40s film of the story The Devil & Daniel Webster, but the tune is now forever linked in our minds with David Naughton turning into a wolf in the landmark transformation scene from An American Werewolf In London (1981).
Ramones - Pet Sematary
It's spelt wrong because it's a sign written by kids, right? Da Brudders Ramone were responsible for the theme tune to the movie adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 shocker. A story of the undead, the book was so gruesome it even shocked King himself when he read back his first draft.
Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London
Featuring Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section on bass and drums (John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, of course), this jaunty tune was inspired by the 1935 film Werewolf Of London and namechecks the restaurant Lee Ho Fook in London's Chinatown.
The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil
"We always have something very funny happen when we start that number," said Mick Jagger when crowd trouble at the Altamont open air show in December 1969 started to get ugly when the band played the opening track from their Beggars Banquet LP. He wasn't wrong - 18 year old Meredith Hunter was later stabbed to death by Hells Angels who were employed to provide security at the show. The height of the Stones' "Satanic" period, they cooled it after that... for obvious reasons.
The Doors - People Are Strange
A track from Strange Days, the second album by the mystical Los Angeles band, the track gained a whole new generation of fans when Echo & The Bunnymen covered it for the 1987 teen vampire epic The Lost Boys.
Blue Öyster Cult - Don't Fear The Reaper
The Long Island rockers included this melancholic classic on their 1976 album Agents Of Fortune. The song is meant to be about eternal love, but another interpretation was given when the tune was in the original Halloween movie, as the teenage babysitters drive to their night of terror with Michael Myers...
AC/DC - Hell's Bells
One of the epic highlights of any live Acca Dacca show, the tolling bell on the song was recorded at a foundry in Loughborough, of all places.
Black Sabbath - Iron Man
The heavily-modulated sound of Ozzy Osbourne's voice is the most terrifying thing in the world if you're not expecting it. Tony Iommi’s monstrous riff was a big favourite with Beavis & Butthead back in the day.
