The stars we lost in 2019

Radio X looks at the musicians, actors and other celebrities that sadly passed away in 2019.

Keith Flint, The Prodigy Keith Flint of The Prodigy in 1997. Picture: Shutterstock The iconic frontman of the British dance act took his own life on 4 March. He was 49.

Mark Hollis, Talk Talk Mark Hollis of Talk Talk on The Tube in 1986. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock The frontman of the much-loved British band and acclaimed solo artist died on 25 February, aged 64.

Peter Tork, The Monkees Peter Tork in The Monkees' movie Head, in 1968. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock The former member of 60s band The Monkees died on 21 February, aged 77.

Andy Anderson, The Cure The Cure in 1984, with Andy Anderson second from right. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images The musician, who drummed with The Cure between 1983 and 1984 on tracks like The Love Cats, lost his battle with cancer on 26 February. He was 68.

Scott Walker Scott Walker. Picture: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock The American-born singer-songwriter, who made his name as part of The Walker Brothers and then as an acclaimed solo artist, died on 22 March, aged 76.

Rutger Hauer Rutger Hauer. Picture: Snap/Shutterstock The Dutch actor, best known for his roles in Blade Runner and The Hitcher, died on 19 July aged 75.

Albert Finney Albert Finney. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock The English actor, best known for the 1960 film Saturday Night And Sunday Morning, in which he says the phrase "Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not", died on 7 February 2019 aged 82.

Ric Ocasek, The Cars Ric Ocasek onstage with The Cars. Picture: MediaPunch/Shutterstock The frontman with new wave band The Cars died on 15 September, aged 75. He also produced several bands, including Weezer's debut album in 1994.

Jeremy Hardy The English comedian and radio panelist died on 1 February, aged 57. Jeremy Hardy. Picture: Jackie Di Stefano/Shutterstock

Peter Fonda Peter Fonda. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock The US actor, son of Henry Fonda and brother of Jane, died on 16 August, aged 79. He starred in movies such as Easy Rider, The Wild Angels, Futureworld and Race With The Devil.

Gary Rhodes Gary Rhodes. Picture: Duncan Ridgley/Shutterstock The British TV chef died on 26 November during a break in filming in Dubai. He was 59.

Ginger Baker Ginger Baker. Picture: Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock The former drummer with supergroup Cream died on 6 October, aged 80.

Kim Shattuck Kim Shattuck. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock The former member of US punk band The Muffs, and one-time bassist with the Pixies, died on 2 October aged 56 from complications resulting from motor neurone disease.

Caroll Spinney Caroll Spinney and Oscar the Grouch. Picture: Startraks/Shutterstock The puppeteer, who gave life to Sesame Street's Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died on 8 December, aged 85.

Luke Perry Luke Perry. Picture: Adam Scull/photolink/Shutterstock The Beverley Hills 90210 actor died from a massive stroke on 4 March, aged 52.

Peter Mayhew Peter Mayhew. Picture: MediaPunch/Shutterstock The English-born actor, whose 7 foot 3 height made him ideal to play Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, died of a heart attack on 30 April, aged 74.

Dick Dale Dick Dale. Picture: Ross Pelton/Shutterstock The surf guitarist, best known for his track Misirlou, which was the theme to the movie Pulp Fiction, died on 16 March, aged 81.

Doris Day Doris Day. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock The legendary movie actress died on 13 May, aged 97. She was best known for roles in American movies and musicals like Calamity Jane.

Russi Taylor Russi Taylor and Minnie Mouse. Picture: Startraks/Shutterstock The US actress, who voiced animated characters such as Minnie Mouse and Martin Prince in The Simpsons, died on 26 July, aged 75.

Jan-Michael Vincent Jan-Michael Vincent. Picture: Globe Photos/Shutterstock The star of the US TV series Airwolf died on 10 February, aged 73.

Niki Lauda Niki Lauda. Picture: Colorsport/Shutterstock The three time Formula One World Champion died on 20 May, aged 70. Lauda suffered severe burns in August 1976, when his car crashed during the German Grand Prix, but returned to race six weeks later.

Gordon Banks Gordon Banks. Picture: Monty Fresco/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock The British goalkeeper, who was part of the 1966 England World Cup squad, died on 12 February, aged 81.

Peter Sissons Peter Sissons. Picture: Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Liverpool-born Sissons presented news on ITN and the BBC, alongside hosting Question Time between 1989 and 1993. He died on 1 October, aged 77.

John McCririck John McCririck. Picture: Glenn Copus/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock The Surrey-born horse racing pundit died on 5 July aged 79.

Windsor Davies Windsor Davies. Picture: Shutterstock The British actor, best known for his appearance as the Sergeant Major in the 70s sitcom It Ain't Half Hot Mum and one of the main characters in Never The Twain, died on 17 january aged 88.

Robert Freeman Robert Freeman. Picture: Manuel Bruque/EPA/Shutterstock The photographer, who took the iconic images on the album covers for The Beatles albums Rubber Soul, Beatles For Sale and With The Beatles, died on 7 November, aged 82.

Bob Willis Bob Willis. Picture: Ted Blackbrow/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock The English cricketer died on 4 December, aged 70.

Freddie Starr Freddie Starr. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock The British comedian of "Freddie Starr Ate My Hamster" tabloid headline fame, died on 9 May aged 76.

Jose Antonio Reyes Jose Antonio Reyes. Picture: Dan Rowley/Shutterstock The Spanish footballer, who played with Arsenal and Real Madrid, died in a car accident on 1 June, aged 35.

Clive James Clive James. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock The Australian author, poet and TV presenter died on 24 November, aged 80. His ITV series Clive James On Television introduced the UK to a world of weird telly.