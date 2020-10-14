Call the cops! Songs about criminals and crime

Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.

THE SONG: The Clash - Bankrobber THE CRIME: ARMED ROBBERY Joe Strummer fondly remembers his dad… who didn't have a "proper" job.

THE SONG: The Jam - Down In The Tube Station At Midnight THE CRIME: MUGGING Poor old Paul Weller comes a cropper trying to get home with his takeaway curry, getting a sound kicking in the process.

THE SONG: The Killers - Jenny THE CRIME: MURDER The third part of the band's "murder trilogy" (after Midnight Show and Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf). The story is based on the true life case of Robert Chambers, the "Preppie Killer", who murdered 18-year-old Jennifer Levin in 1986.

THE SONG: Supergrass - Caught By The Fuzz THE CRIME: POSSESSION OF CLASS B DRUGS Young Gaz Coombes regrets his foolish night out and ends up in the back of a police van after messing with the wacky baccy. We assume he was given a caution, but HIS MUM'S GONNA KILL HIM.

THE SONG: Morrissey - The Last Of The Famous International Playboys THE CRIME: GANGLAND VIOLENCE The Mozfather likes the romance of the classic 1960s London gangster - this is his 1989 tribute to the notorious Kray Twins.

THE SONG: The Rolling Stones - Midnight Rambler THE CRIME: SERIAL MURDER A particularly ghoulish ditty from the Stones' "Satanic" period, this classic track is a fantasy, but namechecks the case of Albert DeSalvo, the "Boston Strangler" who was sent down for murdering 13 women in 1967.

THE SONG: Simian Mobile Disco - Hustler THE CRIME: SHOPLIFTING "Go to the record store, put the records in my clothes, go past that record man." YES, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SECURITY TAGS?

THE SONG: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody THE CRIME: MURDER "Mama, just killed a man. Put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger now he's dead" Freddie Mercury, you do not have to say anything. But, it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence. Bismillah.

THE SONG: Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe THE CRIME: ATTEMPTED MURDER Jimi's acquaintance is on his way to shoot "his old lady" because she was allegedly "messing 'round with another man". The criminal act takes place and the individual then goes on the run from the authorities, but we are left wondering if the gunshot wound was fatal.