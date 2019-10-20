The longest album titles in music history
20 October 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 20 October 2019, 17:01
Naming your album is a tricky process... here are some examples that have caused a few double-takes in record shops over the years.
Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness.
And that was only volume ONE from the New York rockers.
The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep - For You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware Of It
The 1975’s second album is now the longest title to ever make No 1 in the US. Bravo, Matty Healy!
Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man 24 Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)
The Mondays' first album from 1987 is a textbook bad album title: very long (check), misspelling ("carnt"?), parentheses ((check)). It's only memorable because of the catchy title track.
Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair But Now They're Content To Wear Stars On Their Brows
The ultimate "hippy nonsense" album title, back when Marc Bolan was a flower child and not the world-conquering glam superstar he would later become.
This Is It And I Am It And You Are It And So Is That And He Is It And She Is It And It Is It And That Is That
Marnie Stern, 2008. Are you following this? The title to this experimental rock album is taken from a quote from the book On The Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are, right?
There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let's Keep It a Secret.
Bring Me the Horizon’s 2010 album was balanced by the short and to the point title “Amo”, released in 2019.
Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today, I'm Sorry They Washed Away // No More Stories, the World Is Grey, I'm Tired, Let's Wash Away
Hey it’s like a little poem in itself! This was the Danish indie band’s fifth album, released in August 2009.
Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain
The excellently-titled 1982 debut album from Liverpool’s China Crisis.
Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury And Queen And Also Kylie Minogue (You Know... Her Off "Neighbours")
God bless Frank Sidebottom. Nothing says "1987" more than the title of this mini-album.
Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people over the years except for the one for Einstürzende Neubauten because we lost it and a few we didn't think sounded good enough or just didn't fit in length-wise, but including some that are hard to find because either people forgot about them or simply because they haven't been released yet, a few we really love, one we think is just ok, some we did for free, some we did for money, some for ourselves without permission and some for friends as swaps but never on time and always at our studio in Ghent
So anyway, this one… Oh, no room again!
Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like A King What He Knows Throws The Blows When He Goes To The Fight And He'll Win The Whole Thing 'Fore He Enters The Ring There's No Body To Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might So When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand And Remember That Depth Is The Greatest Of Heights And If You Know Where You Stand, Then You'll Know Where to Land And If You Fall It Won't Matter, Cuz You Know That You're Right
This album was… sorry, we've run out of space.
The Boy Bands Have Won, and All the Copyists and the Tribute Bands and the TV Talent Show Producers Have Won If We Allow Our Culture to Be Shaped By Mimicry, Whether From Lack Of Ideas Or from Exaggerated Respect. You Should Never Try To Freeze Culture. What You Can Do Is Recycle That Culture. Take Your Older Brother's Hand-Me-Down Jacket And Re-Style It, Re-Fashion It To The Point Where It Becomes Your Own. But Don't Just Regurgitate Creative History, Or Hold Art And Music And Literature As Fixed, Untouchable And Kept Under Glass. The People Who Try To "Guard" Any Particular Form Of Music Are, Like The Copyists And Manufactured Bands, Doing It The Worst Disservice, Because The Only Thing That You Can Do To Music That Will Damage It Is Not Change It, Not Make It Your Own. Because Then It Dies, Then It's Over, Then It's Done And The Boy Bands Have Won
MP John Prescott’s favourite band, Chumbawamba, released this snappily-titled epic in 2008