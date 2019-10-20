The longest album titles in music history

20 October 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 20 October 2019, 17:01

The longest album titles ever
The longest album titles ever. Picture: Press

Naming your album is a tricky process... here are some examples that have caused a few double-takes in record shops over the years.

  1. Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness.

    And that was only volume ONE from the New York rockers.

    Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness
    Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness. Picture: Press

  2. The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep - For You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware Of It

    The 1975’s second album is now the longest title to ever make No 1 in the US. Bravo, Matty Healy!

    The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep album cover
    The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man 24 Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)

    The Mondays' first album from 1987 is a textbook bad album title: very long (check), misspelling ("carnt"?), parentheses ((check)). It's only memorable because of the catchy title track.

    Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man album cover
    Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair But Now They're Content To Wear Stars On Their Brows

    The ultimate "hippy nonsense" album title, back when Marc Bolan was a flower child and not the world-conquering glam superstar he would later become.

    Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair album cover
    Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair album cover. Picture: Press

  5. This Is It And I Am It And You Are It And So Is That And He Is It And She Is It And It Is It And That Is That

    Marnie Stern, 2008. Are you following this? The title to this experimental rock album is taken from a quote from the book On The Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are, right?

    Marnie Stern - This Is It album cover
    Marnie Stern - This Is It album cover. Picture: Press

  6. There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let's Keep It a Secret.

    Bring Me the Horizon’s 2010 album was balanced by the short and to the point title “Amo”, released in 2019.

    Bring Me The Horizon - There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It album cover
    Bring Me The Horizon - There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today, I'm Sorry They Washed Away // No More Stories, the World Is Grey, I'm Tired, Let's Wash Away

    Hey it’s like a little poem in itself! This was the Danish indie band’s fifth album, released in August 2009.

    Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today album cover
    Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain

    The excellently-titled 1982 debut album from Liverpool’s China Crisis.

    China Crisis - Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain
    China Crisis - Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain. Picture: Press

  9. Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury And Queen And Also Kylie Minogue (You Know... Her Off "Neighbours")

    God bless Frank Sidebottom. Nothing says "1987" more than the title of this mini-album.

    Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury album cover
    Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people over the years except for the one for Einstürzende Neubauten because we lost it and a few we didn't think sounded good enough or just didn't fit in length-wise, but including some that are hard to find because either people forgot about them or simply because they haven't been released yet, a few we really love, one we think is just ok, some we did for free, some we did for money, some for ourselves without permission and some for friends as swaps but never on time and always at our studio in Ghent

    So anyway, this one… Oh, no room again!

    Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people album cover
    Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like A King What He Knows Throws The Blows When He Goes To The Fight And He'll Win The Whole Thing 'Fore He Enters The Ring There's No Body To Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might So When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand And Remember That Depth Is The Greatest Of Heights And If You Know Where You Stand, Then You'll Know Where to Land And If You Fall It Won't Matter, Cuz You Know That You're Right

    This album was… sorry, we've run out of space.

    Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts... album cover
    Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts... album cover. Picture: Press

  12. The Boy Bands Have Won, and All the Copyists and the Tribute Bands and the TV Talent Show Producers Have Won If We Allow Our Culture to Be Shaped By Mimicry, Whether From Lack Of Ideas Or from Exaggerated Respect. You Should Never Try To Freeze Culture. What You Can Do Is Recycle That Culture. Take Your Older Brother's Hand-Me-Down Jacket And Re-Style It, Re-Fashion It To The Point Where It Becomes Your Own. But Don't Just Regurgitate Creative History, Or Hold Art And Music And Literature As Fixed, Untouchable And Kept Under Glass. The People Who Try To "Guard" Any Particular Form Of Music Are, Like The Copyists And Manufactured Bands, Doing It The Worst Disservice, Because The Only Thing That You Can Do To Music That Will Damage It Is Not Change It, Not Make It Your Own. Because Then It Dies, Then It's Over, Then It's Done And The Boy Bands Have Won

    MP John Prescott’s favourite band, Chumbawamba, released this snappily-titled epic in 2008

    Chumbawamba - The Boy Bands Have Won album cover
    Chumbawamba - The Boy Bands Have Won album cover. Picture: Press

Latest Lists

Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness album cover

The best double albums ever

Blur in 1991: Damon Albarn, Alex James and Graham Coxon

The 50 best debut singles

mpty stage after the Live 8 Edinburgh concert at Murrayfield Stadium on July 6, 2005 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The most infamous cancelled gigs and tours

Sam Preston of The Ordinary Boys meet fans and signs copies of their current album "Brassbound" at HMV Oxford Street on February 6, 2006 in London

The greatest musical TV moments

The grave of Jim Morrison in Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, France

The most famous posthumous albums in music history

Latest On Radio X

Elton John and Freddie Mercury performing live in 1975

Elton John thought Bohemian Rhapsody was “absolutely ridiculous” when he first heard it

Queen

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose in 1998

Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

Guns N' Roses

"Somebody Up There Likes Me" World Premiere - 63rd BFI London Film Festival

Ronnie Wood reveals he used to take a Bunsen burner to smoke cocaine at parties

The Rolling Stones

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Fleetwood Mac Glastonbury talks broke down due to money, claims insider

Glastonbury Festival

U2 Boy album cover

The story behind the boy featured on the cover of U2’s early albums
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks

How much does it cost to see Fleetwood Mac live?