The longest album titles in music history

Naming your album is a tricky process... here are some examples that have caused a few double-takes in record shops over the years.

Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness. And that was only volume ONE from the New York rockers. Coheed And Cambria - Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness. Picture: Press

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep - For You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware Of It The 1975’s second album is now the longest title to ever make No 1 in the US. Bravo, Matty Healy! The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep album cover. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man 24 Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) The Mondays' first album from 1987 is a textbook bad album title: very long (check), misspelling ("carnt"?), parentheses ((check)). It's only memorable because of the catchy title track. Happy Mondays - Squirrel And G Man album cover. Picture: Press

Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair But Now They're Content To Wear Stars On Their Brows The ultimate "hippy nonsense" album title, back when Marc Bolan was a flower child and not the world-conquering glam superstar he would later become. Tyrannosaurus Rex - My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair album cover. Picture: Press

This Is It And I Am It And You Are It And So Is That And He Is It And She Is It And It Is It And That Is That Marnie Stern, 2008. Are you following this? The title to this experimental rock album is taken from a quote from the book On The Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are, right? Marnie Stern - This Is It album cover. Picture: Press

There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let's Keep It a Secret. Bring Me the Horizon’s 2010 album was balanced by the short and to the point title “Amo”, released in 2019. Bring Me The Horizon - There Is a Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It album cover. Picture: Press

Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today, I'm Sorry They Washed Away // No More Stories, the World Is Grey, I'm Tired, Let's Wash Away Hey it’s like a little poem in itself! This was the Danish indie band’s fifth album, released in August 2009. Mew - No More Stories Are Told Today album cover. Picture: Press

Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain The excellently-titled 1982 debut album from Liverpool’s China Crisis. China Crisis - Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun to Entertain. Picture: Press

Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury And Queen And Also Kylie Minogue (You Know... Her Off "Neighbours") God bless Frank Sidebottom. Nothing says "1987" more than the title of this mini-album. Frank Sidebottom Salutes The Magic Of Freddie Mercury album cover. Picture: Press

Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people over the years except for the one for Einstürzende Neubauten because we lost it and a few we didn't think sounded good enough or just didn't fit in length-wise, but including some that are hard to find because either people forgot about them or simply because they haven't been released yet, a few we really love, one we think is just ok, some we did for free, some we did for money, some for ourselves without permission and some for friends as swaps but never on time and always at our studio in Ghent So anyway, this one… Oh, no room again! Soulwax - Most of the remixes we've made for other people album cover. Picture: Press

Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like A King What He Knows Throws The Blows When He Goes To The Fight And He'll Win The Whole Thing 'Fore He Enters The Ring There's No Body To Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might So When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand And Remember That Depth Is The Greatest Of Heights And If You Know Where You Stand, Then You'll Know Where to Land And If You Fall It Won't Matter, Cuz You Know That You're Right This album was… sorry, we've run out of space. Fiona Apple - When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts... album cover. Picture: Press