Happy songs for International Day Of Happiness

Take a listen to this collection of cheery classics: Travis, Boo Radleys, ELO, U2 and more, all present and correct.

Travis - Happy Before The Man Who, there was Good Feeling… this cheery classic was taken from the band’s debut album from 1997.

Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo! The ultimate get-out-of-bed song, as recorded in 1995 by the Merseyside band.

Supernaturals - Smile This Glaswegian band took their optimistic hit into the Top 30 on its re-release in 1997.

U2 - Beautiful Day From the band’s 2000 album, All That You Can Leave Behind, this is the tune you listen to as your plane takes off en route to your holiday destination.

Dodgy - Staying Out For The Summer Sure, it’s not summer now, but it will be back pretty soon enough.

Ian Dury And The Blockheads - Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3) The British legend lists all the things that make him happy, including “the days when I ain't spotty / Sitting on a potty”.

Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now Don’t stop him now, he’s having such a good time, he’s having a ball! Freddie Mercury sums up the perfect night out.

Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky Jeff Lynne’s 1977 ode to a favourable change in the weather made Number 6 in the UK charts and has even been played to astronauts on the space shuttle. If this doesn’t put a Spring in your step, we give up.

Modest Mouse - Float On Singer Isaac Brock isn’t having a great day, but that’s OK, he’ll get over it. The ultimate “stay positive” tune.

R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People The REMs felt a bit embarrassed about the success of this cheery tune from 1991’s Out Of Time LP, but we don’t care. It’s unashamedly joyous.

Oasis - Live Forever The ultimate song about confidence and feeling indestructible, this classic slice of 1994 Britpop will put a swagger in your stride.

Muse - Feeling Good Originally written as a “song of emancipation” for a black character in the musical The Roar Of The Greasepaint, The Smell Of The Crowd, Feeling Good was made famous by US singer Nina Simone and covered impeccably by Matt Bellamy. The song to sing when you’re winning at life.