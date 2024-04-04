The 25 biggest Classic Rock albums of 1977

On Air Now
4 April 2024
Transport yourself back to the sunny year of '77, an era that saw rock music spread its wings. Prog continued in earnest, while metal and punk started to get a foothold in the mainstream. Take a trip to those hazy days of the 1970s with a selection of the period's most influential albums.
The tenth album from the prog rock legends was a concept album about society and featured this memorable sleeve photo by design team Hipgnosis.
It went on to become one of the biggest selling albums of all time... and it was the eleventh album under the Mac name! It includes the classic motor racing theme The Chain, alongside Go Your Own Way, Dreams and Don't Stop.
The former Genesis frontman went solo with the first of a series of self-titled albums, which included the classic single Solsbury Hill.
The debut album from the British-American band fronted by Lou Gramm and Mick Jones included the classic Cold As Ice, Feels Like The First Time and Long Long Way From Home.
The Aussie rock juggernaut's fourth studio album was released internationally in July 1977 and included the epic title track and the risque Whole Lotta Rosie.
The debut album from Joe Strummer's punk pioneers included the singles White Riot and Remote Control, plus Career Opportunities, Janie Jones and a cover of Junior Murvin's Police & Thieves.
The British prog rock band's didth album included the fantastic single Give A Little Bit, written by vocalist Roger Hodgson.
Miller's tenth studio album included the singles Jet Airliner, Swingtown and Jungle Love.
Young's eighth solo album included one of his most famous songs, Like A Hurricane.
The sixth album from the be-makeupped glam rockers included the raucous title track and Christine Sixteen.
The Chicago rockers' seventh studio album featured the singles Come Sail Away and Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man).
The progressive rock titans issued their eighth studio album, which included the Top 10 hit Wondorous Stories.
The only studio album from the former Beach Boy is considered to be a lost classic and spawned the singles You And I and River Song. Wilson never recorded a follow-up and died in December 1983, aged just 39.
The Canadian prog rockers' fifth studio album included the hit singles Closer To The Heart and Cinderella Man.
The eighth studio album from the Irish rockers includes one of Phil Lynott's most famous songs, Dancing in the Moonlight (It's Caught Me in Its Spotlight).
Both Bowie and Iggy were hugely productive once they’d moved to Berlin and released two albums each in ’77. The Igster’s second outing this year was his most popular, spawning the raucous title track, The Passenger and another track Bowie would later cover: Tonight.
The jazz rock band's sixth studio album is regarded as Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's masterpiece, and included the singles Peg, Josie and Deacon Blues.
Joel's fifth studio album was his first to be recorded with producer Phil Ramone and included the famous ballad Just The Way You Are, Only The Good die Young and Movin' Out (Anthony's Song).
Like A Motherf**ker was the US proto--punk band's only studio album and featured former New York Dolls Johnny Thunders and Jerry Nolan. The LP included the classics Born To Lose and Chinese Rocks.
Bowie’s second album of ’77 featured the all-time classic title track, but there are plenty of other great songs on there: Beauty And The Beast, Sons Of The Silent Age, The Secret Life Of Arabia and some more ambient tunes, courtesy of Eno. Brilliant cover, too.
Three days after the release of the Florida band's fifth album, members Ronnie Van Zandt and Steve Gaines - along with Gaines's sister Cassie - were killed in a plane crash, causing the record label to hastily change the fiery cover photo. Singles included What's Your Name and You Got That Right.
The debut album from the Texas-born singer was masterminded by producer Jim Steinman and went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. Aside from the epic title track, songs included You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad and Paradise By The Dashboard Light.
The sixth album from Freddie Mercury and co featured the double whammy of We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions and the underrated single Spread Your Wings. The sleeve was painted by American pulp sci-fi artist Frank Kelly Freas and went on to scare Stewie Griffin in Family Guy.
A classic double album from Jeff Lynne and his team, this monster LP included Turn To Stone, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Wild West Hero and the Concerto For A Rainy Day which climaxes with the classic Mr Blue Sky.
Ol' Slowhand's fifth studio album included the classics Cocaine, Wonderful Tonight and Lay Down Sally, co-written by Marcy Levy, later one half of Shakespears Sister.