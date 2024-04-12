The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1973

Enjoy some of the finest rock platters from the year of Raw Power, Tubular Bells, Dark Side Of The Moon Goat's Head Soup and the arrival of Queen.

Aerosmith - Aerosmith: release date 5th January 1973 Steven Tyler wrote the bulk of this accomplished debut which gave the world the classic hit Dream On. If the Stones were going off the boil as the 70s progressed, Aerosmith were ready to step in with the perfect bar-room boogie. Future bands like Guns N'Roses were listening in their bedrooms, taking note. Aerosmith's debut album - cover artwork. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen – Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ: release date 5th January 1973 The Boss's debut album didn't even chart in the UK at the time and was only a minor hit in the States, but it was the start of a great career. It included It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City and Blinded By The Light, later a hit for Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Bruce Springsteen – Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ cover art. Picture: Press

Iggy And The Stooges - Raw Power: release date 7th February 1973 At the time, this was seen as the last chance saloon for the Michigan rockers, but they confounded expectations by following it up 34 years later with The Weirdness. Tracks like the title song, Search & Destroy and Gimme Danger are credited with being one of the early influences on punk. Iggy And The Stooges - Raw Power cover art. Picture: Press

Faces - Ooh La La: release date March 1973 The final album from the classic British band featuring Rod Stewart on vocals included the memorable title track and the single Cindy Incidentally. Rod, of course, was set to become one of the biggest Transatlantic stars of the 70s. Faces - Ooh La La album cover. Picture: Alamy

Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon: release date 1st March 1973 One of the biggest-selling albums of all time and a classic that finds new fans even half a century later, Floyd reinvented the rock album with this masterpiece. The album as a whole is pretty much faultless, but highlights include Time, Money and Us And Them. Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon cover art. Picture: Press

Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure: release date 23rd March 1973 The second album from the art rock collective was their final outing to feature founding member Brian Eno. The album included the hit Do The Strand and the epic In Every Dream Home A Heartache. Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure cover art. Picture: Press

Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy: release date 28th March 1973 The follow-up to the million-selling Led Zep IV included Over The Hills And Far Away, No Quarter and the punsome reggae tribute D'yer Mak'er. Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy cover art. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies: release date March 1973 The US shock rock band's sixth album included the hits Elected and No More Mr Nice Guy. Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane: release date 13th April 1973 Ziggy Stardust was still a going concern when Bowie released the follow-up to his classic album, and Aladdin Sane was another huge hit. Singles included The Jean Genie, Drive-In Saturday and his cover of the Stones's Let's Spend The Night Together. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane cover art. Picture: Alamy

Eagles - Desperado: release date 17th April 1973 The second album from the country rock legends included Tequila Sunrise, Outlaw Man and, of course, the classic title track. Eagles - Desperado album cover. Picture: Alamy

Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells: release date 25th May 1973 Rock prodigy Oldfield had just turned 20 when he released this progressive rock which saw him play most of the instruments. Richard Branson was so impressed, he used Tubular Bells to launch his label Virgin Records - luckily, the album stayed on the charts for a full year. A section of Part One of Tubular Bells was used on the soundtrack to generation-defining horror The Exorcist later in the year, ensuring even more copies were sold. Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - Queen: release date 13th July 1973 The band's debut album only made it to No 32 in the UK charts, but it included the singles Liar and Keep Yourself Alive, setting Queen on the road to superstardom. The album ends with a short instrumental version of Seven Seas Of Rye, leading the way into Queen II, which arrived the following year. Queen - Queen cover art. Picture: Press

ZZ Top - Tres Hombres: release date 25th July 1973 The third album from the Texan boogie rock trio was a commercial breakthrough and included Jesus Just Left Chicago, Waitin' For The Bus and La Grange. ZZ Top - Tres Hombres album artwork. Picture: Alamy

New York Dolls - New York Dolls: release date 27th July 1973 The debut album from the pioneering proto-punks included the tracks Trash, Personality Crisis and Jet Boy. New York Dolls debut album cover. Picture: Press

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd: release date 13th August 1973 The Southern rockers' debut album included Gimme Three Steps, Simple Man, Tuesday's Gone, and their signature song Free Bird. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup: release date 31st August 1973 The follow-up to the mammoth Exile On Main Street was a more scaled-down affair and included Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) and the faultless Stones ballad Angie. The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup covert art. Picture: Press

Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: release date 5th October 1973 Elton's seventh album is one of his all time classics, including the evergreen title track, Bennie And The Jets, Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting and the ever-popular Candle In The Wind. Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road cover art. Picture: Press

Lou Reed - Berlin: release date 5th October 1973 The third solo album from the former Velvet Underground frontman was received by mixed reviews, but is now considered a classic. The album includes Caroline Says I and II and Lady Day. Lou Reed - Berlin cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis - Selling England By The Pound: release date 12th October 1973 The British prog band's fifth album featured their first chart hit, I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe). Genesis - Selling England By The Pound cover art. Picture: Press

The Who - Quadrophenia: release date 26th October 1973 Pete Townshend's tribute to mod culture was another hit concept album from The Who and spawned the singles 5.15, The Real Me and Love Reign O'er Me. The Who - Quadrophenia cover art. Picture: Press

John Lennon - Mind Games: release date 29th October 1973 Lennon's follow-up to the politically-charged Some Time In New York City was a more accessible affair, spawning a hit in the title track and Richard Ashcroft's favourite Bring On The Lucie (Freeda People). John Lennon - Mind Games cover art. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath: release date November 1973 The fifth album from the Birmingham rockers was another stepping stone in the development of heavy metal, particularly on the title track. Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath cover art. Picture: Press

Yes - Tales From Topographic Oceans: release date 7th December 1973 The British band issued one of the defining works of progressive rock, which was popular enough to top the UK album charts for two weeks. Each of the four tracks was the length of a side of vinyl, the most played of which was The Revealing Science of God (Dance of the Dawn). Yes, - Tales From Topographic Oceans album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Emerson Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery: release date 19th November 1973 An all-time prog classic from the British supergroup, which included their interpretation of William Blake's hymn Jerusalem. Emerson Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery album artwork. Picture: Alamy