The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1973

12 April 2024, 17:14

Some of the biggest albums of '73, from Pink Floyd, Mike Oldfield, Iggy & The Stooges, The Rolling Stones, Queen and Led Zeppelin
Some of the biggest albums of '73, from Pink Floyd, Mike Oldfield, Iggy & The Stooges, The Rolling Stones, Queen and Led Zeppelin. Picture: Press/Alamy

Enjoy some of the finest rock platters from the year of Raw Power, Tubular Bells, Dark Side Of The Moon Goat's Head Soup and the arrival of Queen.

  1. Aerosmith - Aerosmith: release date 5th January 1973

    Steven Tyler wrote the bulk of this accomplished debut which gave the world the classic hit Dream On. If the Stones were going off the boil as the 70s progressed, Aerosmith were ready to step in with the perfect bar-room boogie. Future bands like Guns N'Roses were listening in their bedrooms, taking note.

    Aerosmith's debut album - cover artwork
    Aerosmith's debut album - cover artwork. Picture: Press

  2. Bruce Springsteen – Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ: release date 5th January 1973

    The Boss's debut album didn't even chart in the UK at the time and was only a minor hit in the States, but it was the start of a great career. It included It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City and Blinded By The Light, later a hit for Manfred Mann's Earth Band.

    Bruce Springsteen – Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ cover art
    Bruce Springsteen – Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Iggy And The Stooges - Raw Power: release date 7th February 1973

    At the time, this was seen as the last chance saloon for the Michigan rockers, but they confounded expectations by following it up 34 years later with The Weirdness. Tracks like the title song, Search & Destroy and Gimme Danger are credited with being one of the early influences on punk.

    Iggy And The Stooges - Raw Power cover art
    Iggy And The Stooges - Raw Power cover art. Picture: Press

  4. Faces - Ooh La La: release date March 1973

    The final album from the classic British band featuring Rod Stewart on vocals included the memorable title track and the single Cindy Incidentally. Rod, of course, was set to become one of the biggest Transatlantic stars of the 70s.

    Faces - Ooh La La album cover
    Faces - Ooh La La album cover. Picture: Alamy

  5. Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon: release date 1st March 1973

    One of the biggest-selling albums of all time and a classic that finds new fans even half a century later, Floyd reinvented the rock album with this masterpiece. The album as a whole is pretty much faultless, but highlights include Time, Money and Us And Them.

    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon cover art
    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure: release date 23rd March 1973

    The second album from the art rock collective was their final outing to feature founding member Brian Eno. The album included the hit Do The Strand and the epic In Every Dream Home A Heartache.

    Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure cover art
    Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy: release date 28th March 1973

    The follow-up to the million-selling Led Zep IV included Over The Hills And Far Away, No Quarter and the punsome reggae tribute D'yer Mak'er.

    Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy cover art
    Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies: release date March 1973

    The US shock rock band's sixth album included the hits Elected and No More Mr Nice Guy.

    Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies cover art
    Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies cover art. Picture: Press

  9. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane: release date 13th April 1973

    Ziggy Stardust was still a going concern when Bowie released the follow-up to his classic album, and Aladdin Sane was another huge hit. Singles included The Jean Genie, Drive-In Saturday and his cover of the Stones's Let's Spend The Night Together.

    David Bowie - Aladdin Sane cover art
    David Bowie - Aladdin Sane cover art. Picture: Alamy

  10. Eagles - Desperado: release date 17th April 1973

    The second album from the country rock legends included Tequila Sunrise, Outlaw Man and, of course, the classic title track.

    Eagles - Desperado album cover
    Eagles - Desperado album cover. Picture: Alamy

  11. Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells: release date 25th May 1973

    Rock prodigy Oldfield had just turned 20 when he released this progressive rock which saw him play most of the instruments. Richard Branson was so impressed, he used Tubular Bells to launch his label Virgin Records - luckily, the album stayed on the charts for a full year. A section of Part One of Tubular Bells was used on the soundtrack to generation-defining horror The Exorcist later in the year, ensuring even more copies were sold.

    Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells cover art
    Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Queen - Queen: release date 13th July 1973

    The band's debut album only made it to No 32 in the UK charts, but it included the singles Liar and Keep Yourself Alive, setting Queen on the road to superstardom. The album ends with a short instrumental version of Seven Seas Of Rye, leading the way into Queen II, which arrived the following year.

    Queen - Queen cover art
    Queen - Queen cover art. Picture: Press

  13. ZZ Top - Tres Hombres: release date 25th July 1973

    The third album from the Texan boogie rock trio was a commercial breakthrough and included Jesus Just Left Chicago, Waitin' For The Bus and La Grange.

    ZZ Top - Tres Hombres album artwork
    ZZ Top - Tres Hombres album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  14. New York Dolls - New York Dolls: release date 27th July 1973

    The debut album from the pioneering proto-punks included the tracks Trash, Personality Crisis and Jet Boy.

    New York Dolls debut album cover
    New York Dolls debut album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd: release date 13th August 1973

    The Southern rockers' debut album included Gimme Three Steps, Simple Man, Tuesday's Gone, and their signature song Free Bird.

    Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd cover art
    Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd cover art. Picture: Press

  16. The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup: release date 31st August 1973

    The follow-up to the mammoth Exile On Main Street was a more scaled-down affair and included Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) and the faultless Stones ballad Angie.

    The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup covert art
    The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup covert art. Picture: Press

  17. Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: release date 5th October 1973

    Elton's seventh album is one of his all time classics, including the evergreen title track, Bennie And The Jets, Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting and the ever-popular Candle In The Wind.

    Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road cover art
    Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Lou Reed - Berlin: release date 5th October 1973

    The third solo album from the former Velvet Underground frontman was received by mixed reviews, but is now considered a classic. The album includes Caroline Says I and II and Lady Day.

    Lou Reed - Berlin cover art
    Lou Reed - Berlin cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Genesis - Selling England By The Pound: release date 12th October 1973

    The British prog band's fifth album featured their first chart hit, I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe).

    Genesis - Selling England By The Pound cover art
    Genesis - Selling England By The Pound cover art. Picture: Press

  20. The Who - Quadrophenia: release date 26th October 1973

    Pete Townshend's tribute to mod culture was another hit concept album from The Who and spawned the singles 5.15, The Real Me and Love Reign O'er Me.

    The Who - Quadrophenia cover art
    The Who - Quadrophenia cover art. Picture: Press

  21. John Lennon - Mind Games: release date 29th October 1973

    Lennon's follow-up to the politically-charged Some Time In New York City was a more accessible affair, spawning a hit in the title track and Richard Ashcroft's favourite Bring On The Lucie (Freeda People).

    John Lennon - Mind Games cover art
    John Lennon - Mind Games cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath: release date November 1973

    The fifth album from the Birmingham rockers was another stepping stone in the development of heavy metal, particularly on the title track.

    Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath cover art
    Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath cover art. Picture: Press

  23. Yes - Tales From Topographic Oceans: release date 7th December 1973

    The British band issued one of the defining works of progressive rock, which was popular enough to top the UK album charts for two weeks. Each of the four tracks was the length of a side of vinyl, the most played of which was The Revealing Science of God (Dance of the Dawn).

    Yes, - Tales From Topographic Oceans album artwork
    Yes, - Tales From Topographic Oceans album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  24. Emerson Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery: release date 19th November 1973

    An all-time prog classic from the British supergroup, which included their interpretation of William Blake's hymn Jerusalem.

    Emerson Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery album artwork
    Emerson Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  25. Paul McCartney & Wings - Band On The Run: release date 5th December 1973

    Macca's second album of '73 after May's Red Rose Speedway, this was the highpoint of his career with Wings. The title track is a rock classic and the album also included the epic Jet.

    Paul McCartney & Wings - Band On The Run cover art
    Paul McCartney & Wings - Band On The Run cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

