The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1985

Phil Collins - No Jacket Required: release date 18th February 1985 The third solo album from the Genesis man included the big hits Sussudio and One More Night. Phil Collins - No Jacket Required cover art. Picture: Press

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair: release date 25th February 1985 The second album from the British pop duo was a huge commercial success and spawned the hits Shout, Head Over Heels and Everybody Wants To Rule The World. Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair cover art. Picture: Press

Bon Jovi - 7800° Fahrenheit: release date 27th March 1985 The second album from the New Jersey heroes included Ony Lonely, In And Out Of Love and The Hardest Part Is The Night. Bon Jovi - 7800° Fahrenheit album cover. Picture: Alamy

Prince - Around The World In A Day: release date 22nd April 1985 Prince followed up the mammoth hit Purple Rain with this album of psychedelic pop whimsy, which included the singles Paisley Park and Raspberry Beret. Prince - Around The World In A Day cover art. Picture: Press

Eurythmics - Be Yourself Tonight: release date 29th April 1985 The fourth album from Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart included the hits Would I Lie To You, Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves and There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart). Eurythmics - Be Yourself Tonight cover art. Picture: Press

Suzanne Vega - Suzanne Vega: release date 1st May 1985 The Californian singer-songwriter issued her debut album, which included the singles Marlene On The Wall and Small Blue Thing. Suzanne Vega - Suzanne Vega cover art. Picture: Press

Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms: release date 13th May 1985 The fifth album from the British band was the first album to be certified ten times Platinum in UK history, plus the first album to ever sell a million copies on the new format of Compact Disc. Singles included Walk Of Life, So Far Away and the classic Money For Nothing. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms cover art. Picture: Press

The Style Council - Our Favourite Shop: release date 8th June 1985 The second album from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included the singles Boy Who Cried Wolf and Walls Come Tumbling Down. The Style Council - Our Favourite Shop cover art. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Little Creatures: release date 10th June 1985 The sixth album from David Byrne's art rockers included tAnd She Was and the classic Road To Nowhere. Talking Heads - Little Creatures cover art. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Fables Of The Reconstruction: release date 10th June 1985 The US alternative band's third album was made in the London with folk producer Joe Boyd and included the singles Can't Get There From Here, Driver 9 and Wendell Gee. R.E.M. - Fables Of The Reconstruction cover art. Picture: Press

Megadeth - Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! Release date 12th June 1985 The debut album from former Metallica member Dave Mustaine's thrash metal pioneers includes Mechanix and a cover of These Boots Were Made For Walkin'. Megadeth - Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! Picture: Alamy

Marillion - Misplaced Childhood: release date 17th June 1985 The new-prog rock band's third album included their huge hit Kayleigh, plus Lavender and Heart Of Lothian. Marillion - Misplaced Childhood cover art. Picture: Press

Sting - The Dream Of The Blue Turtles: release date 17th June 1985 Sting kicked off his post-Police career in 1985 with this hugely successful album that spawned the singles Love Is The Seventh Wave, Fortress Around Your Heart, Russians and If You Love Somebody Set Them Free. Sting - The Dream Of The Blue Turtles album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Mötley Crüe - Theatre Of Pain: release date 24th June 1985 The third album from the Hollywood glam rockers included Smokin' In The Boys Room, Home Sweet Home and Keep Your Eye On The Money. Mötley Crüe - Theatre Of Pain album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash: release date 5th August 1985 Shane MacGowan's band issued their second studio album which included the standard Dirty Old Town, A Pair Of Brown Eyes and Sally MacLennane. The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash cover art. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love: release date 16th September 1985 The fifth album from the genius English musician included the epic title track, Cloudbusting and the evergreen Running Up That Hill (The Big Sky). Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love cover art. Picture: Press

The Waterboys - This Is The Sea: release date 16th September 1985 The third album from Mike Scott included the singles Don't Bang The Drum and The Whole Of The Moon. The Waterboys - This Is The Sea cover art. Picture: Press

INXS - Listen Like Thieves: release date 14th October 1985 The fifth studio album from the Aussie rockers included the singles What You Need, This Time and Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain). INXS - Listen Like Thieves cover art. Picture: Press

The Cult - Love: release date 18th October 1985 The second album from the British band saw them embrace gothic rock, with singles like Rain, Revolution and the classic She Sells Sanctuary. The Cult - Love cover art. Picture: Press

Simple Minds - Once Upon A Time: release date 21st October 1985 The seventh album from the Scottish rockers included the singles Alive & Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and All The Things She Said. Simple Minds - Once Upon A Time cover art. Picture: Press

ZZ Top - Afterburner: release date 28th October 1985 The blues rock trio followed up the huge success of their Eliminator album with this collection, featuring the singles Rough Boy and Velcro Fly. ZZ Top - Afterburner album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Robert Palmer - Riptide: released November 1985 The eighth studio album from the former Vinegar Joe singer was a huge international hit, spawning the singles Addicted to Love and I Didn't Mean To Turn You On. Robert Palmer - Riptide album artwork. Picture: Press

Stevie Nicks - Rock A Little: release date 18th November 1985 The third album from the Fleetwood Mac star included the singles Talk To Me, I Can't Wait, Imperial Hotel and Has Anyone Every Written Anything For You? Stevie Nicks - Rock A Little album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Aerosmith - Done With Mirrors: release date 4th November 1985 The eighth album from the Boston rockers saw the return of Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and included the singles Let The Music Do The Talking and Shela. Aerosmith - Done With Mirrors album. Picture: Alamy