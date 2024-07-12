The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1985

12 July 2024, 16:31

Some of the biggest rock albums of 1985: Misplaced Childhood, Afterburner, Brothers In Arms and Love.
Some of the biggest rock albums of 1985: Misplaced Childhood, Afterburner, Brothers In Arms and Love. Picture: Press

Turn back the clock to the year of Hounds Of Love, Misplaced Childhood, Brothers In Arms, Afterburner and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Turn up Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player here- dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time

Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player now!
Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player now! Picture: Radio X

  1. Phil Collins - No Jacket Required: release date 18th February 1985

    The third solo album from the Genesis man included the big hits Sussudio and One More Night.

    Phil Collins - No Jacket Required cover art
    Phil Collins - No Jacket Required cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair: release date 25th February 1985

    The second album from the British pop duo was a huge commercial success and spawned the hits Shout, Head Over Heels and Everybody Wants To Rule The World.

    Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair cover art
    Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Bon Jovi - 7800° Fahrenheit: release date 27th March 1985

    The second album from the New Jersey heroes included Ony Lonely, In And Out Of Love and The Hardest Part Is The Night.

    Bon Jovi - 7800° Fahrenheit album cover
    Bon Jovi - 7800° Fahrenheit album cover. Picture: Alamy

  4. Prince - Around The World In A Day: release date 22nd April 1985

    Prince followed up the mammoth hit Purple Rain with this album of psychedelic pop whimsy, which included the singles Paisley Park and Raspberry Beret.

    Prince - Around The World In A Day cover art
    Prince - Around The World In A Day cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Eurythmics - Be Yourself Tonight: release date 29th April 1985

    The fourth album from Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart included the hits Would I Lie To You, Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves and There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart).

    Eurythmics - Be Yourself Tonight cover art
    Eurythmics - Be Yourself Tonight cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Suzanne Vega - Suzanne Vega: release date 1st May 1985

    The Californian singer-songwriter issued her debut album, which included the singles Marlene On The Wall and Small Blue Thing.

    Suzanne Vega - Suzanne Vega cover art
    Suzanne Vega - Suzanne Vega cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms: release date 13th May 1985

    The fifth album from the British band was the first album to be certified ten times Platinum in UK history, plus the first album to ever sell a million copies on the new format of Compact Disc. Singles included Walk Of Life, So Far Away and the classic Money For Nothing.

    Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms cover art
    Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms cover art. Picture: Press

  8. The Style Council - Our Favourite Shop: release date 8th June 1985

    The second album from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included the singles Boy Who Cried Wolf and Walls Come Tumbling Down.

    The Style Council - Our Favourite Shop cover art
    The Style Council - Our Favourite Shop cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Talking Heads - Little Creatures: release date 10th June 1985

    The sixth album from David Byrne's art rockers included tAnd She Was and the classic Road To Nowhere.

    Talking Heads - Little Creatures cover art
    Talking Heads - Little Creatures cover art. Picture: Press

  10. R.E.M. - Fables Of The Reconstruction: release date 10th June 1985

    The US alternative band's third album was made in the London with folk producer Joe Boyd and included the singles Can't Get There From Here, Driver 9 and Wendell Gee.

    R.E.M. - Fables Of The Reconstruction cover art
    R.E.M. - Fables Of The Reconstruction cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Megadeth - Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! Release date 12th June 1985

    The debut album from former Metallica member Dave Mustaine's thrash metal pioneers includes Mechanix and a cover of These Boots Were Made For Walkin'.

    Megadeth - Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!
    Megadeth - Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! Picture: Alamy

  12. Marillion - Misplaced Childhood: release date 17th June 1985

    The new-prog rock band's third album included their huge hit Kayleigh, plus Lavender and Heart Of Lothian.

    Marillion - Misplaced Childhood cover art
    Marillion - Misplaced Childhood cover art. Picture: Press

  13. Sting - The Dream Of The Blue Turtles: release date 17th June 1985

    Sting kicked off his post-Police career in 1985 with this hugely successful album that spawned the singles Love Is The Seventh Wave, Fortress Around Your Heart, Russians and If You Love Somebody Set Them Free.

    Sting - The Dream Of The Blue Turtles album artwork
    Sting - The Dream Of The Blue Turtles album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  14. Mötley Crüe - Theatre Of Pain: release date 24th June 1985

    The third album from the Hollywood glam rockers included Smokin' In The Boys Room, Home Sweet Home and Keep Your Eye On The Money.

    Mötley Crüe - Theatre Of Pain album artwork
    Mötley Crüe - Theatre Of Pain album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  15. The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash: release date 5th August 1985

    Shane MacGowan's band issued their second studio album which included the standard Dirty Old Town, A Pair Of Brown Eyes and Sally MacLennane.

    The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash cover art
    The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash cover art. Picture: Press

  16. Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love: release date 16th September 1985

    The fifth album from the genius English musician included the epic title track, Cloudbusting and the evergreen Running Up That Hill (The Big Sky).

    Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love cover art
    Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love cover art. Picture: Press

  17. The Waterboys - This Is The Sea: release date 16th September 1985

    The third album from Mike Scott included the singles Don't Bang The Drum and The Whole Of The Moon.

    The Waterboys - This Is The Sea cover art
    The Waterboys - This Is The Sea cover art. Picture: Press

  18. INXS - Listen Like Thieves: release date 14th October 1985

    The fifth studio album from the Aussie rockers included the singles What You Need, This Time and Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain).

    INXS - Listen Like Thieves cover art
    INXS - Listen Like Thieves cover art. Picture: Press

  19. The Cult - Love: release date 18th October 1985

    The second album from the British band saw them embrace gothic rock, with singles like Rain, Revolution and the classic She Sells Sanctuary.

    The Cult - Love cover art
    The Cult - Love cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Simple Minds - Once Upon A Time: release date 21st October 1985

    The seventh album from the Scottish rockers included the singles Alive & Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and All The Things She Said.

    Simple Minds - Once Upon A Time cover art
    Simple Minds - Once Upon A Time cover art. Picture: Press

  21. ZZ Top - Afterburner: release date 28th October 1985

    The blues rock trio followed up the huge success of their Eliminator album with this collection, featuring the singles Rough Boy and Velcro Fly.

    ZZ Top - Afterburner album artwork
    ZZ Top - Afterburner album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  22. Robert Palmer - Riptide: released November 1985

    The eighth studio album from the former Vinegar Joe singer was a huge international hit, spawning the singles Addicted to Love and I Didn't Mean To Turn You On.

    Robert Palmer - Riptide album artwork
    Robert Palmer - Riptide album artwork. Picture: Press

  23. Stevie Nicks - Rock A Little: release date 18th November 1985

    The third album from the Fleetwood Mac star included the singles Talk To Me, I Can't Wait, Imperial Hotel and Has Anyone Every Written Anything For You?

    Stevie Nicks - Rock A Little album artwork
    Stevie Nicks - Rock A Little album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  24. Aerosmith - Done With Mirrors: release date 4th November 1985

    The eighth album from the Boston rockers saw the return of Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and included the singles Let The Music Do The Talking and Shela.

    Aerosmith - Done With Mirrors album
    Aerosmith - Done With Mirrors album. Picture: Alamy

  25. Twisted Sister - Come Out And Play: release date 22nd November 1985

    Dee Snider's shock rockers issued their fourth album which included their cover of Leader Of The Pack, You Want What We Got and Be Chrool To Your Scuel.

    Twisted Sister - Come Out And Play album cover
    Twisted Sister - Come Out And Play album cover. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

Major rock moments of '77: Out Of The Blue, Bat Out Of Hell, Rumours, Let There Be Rock, Animals and Peter Gabriel I (aka The One With The Blue Car).

The 25 biggest Classic Rock albums of 1977

Key albums from the year of 1968: A Saucerful Of Secrets by Pink Floyd, Electric Ladyland by jimi Hendrix, Beggars Banquet by The Rolling Stones and Waiting For The Sun by The Doors.

The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1968

Baddiel and Skinner in the immortal video for Three Lions (1996)

10 of the best football songs

Three notable film soundtracks: Pulp Fiction, A Hard Day's Night and Trainspotting

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Ricky Gervais as David Brent in The Office

David Brent's funniest quotes from The Office