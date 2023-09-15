The 25 best albums of 2013

Radio X looks back a decade to the year of Biffy Clyro, Haim, Arctic Monkeys, Foals and Daft Punk.

Everything Everything - Arc: release date 14th January 2013 Second time out for the Manchester quartet and their idiosyncratic, polyrhythmic music was now more focussed (as with Kemosabe) and grandiose (as on the gorgeous Duet). Everything Everything - Arc cover art. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro - Opposites: release date 28th January 2013 Having embraced enormodome status, the Biff proved to casual fans that they had a depth beyond the epic balladry of Many Of Horror. Tracks included Black Chandelier, Biblical and Opposite. Biffy Clyro - Opposites: cover art. Picture: Press

My Bloody Valentine - mbv: release date 2nd February 2013 It only took them 22 years, but it happened; My Bloody Valentine finally followed up their landmark 1991 album Loveless. Tracks included She Found Now and Only Tomorrow. It remains the last album to date from the shoegaze pioneers. My Bloody Valentine - mbv cover art. Picture: Press

Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse: release date 4th February 2013 The fourth album from the Selkirk indie folk band saw a commercial breakthrough as they signed to the Atlantic label, but the band ended five years later with the tragic death of frontman Scott Hutchison. Tracks included State Hospital. State Woodpile and Backyard Souls. Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse cover art. Picture: Press

Foals - Holy Fire: release date 11th February 2013 The third album from Foals was a game-changer. From the defiant surge of Inhaler, through the desperate sketches of Late Night and Out Of The Woods, to the classic that is My Number, this took the Oxford band into the next league. Foals - Holy Fire: covert art. Picture: Press

Johnny Marr - The Messenger: release date 25th February 2013 The greatest guitarist of his generation finally went solo properly with a lyrical voice that cast a wry eye over the nature of Britain and British people. Tracks included New Town Velocity, Upstarts and the wistful title track. Johnny Marr - The Messenger cover art. Picture: Press

Bastille - Bad Blood: release date 4th March 2012 Dan Smith made the leap from cult figure to bona fide pop star and the success of Pompeii made Bastille one of the major discoveries of 2013. Also included were Laura Palmer and Things We Lost In The Fire. Bastille - Bad Blood cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - The Next Day: release date 8th March 2013 Bowie surprised the world when he dropped his first new music in a decade in the shape of Where Are We Now? The follow-up album was a partly nostalgic, partly apocalyptic return to the studio after the musician suffered a heart attack in 2004. Other tracks included The Stars (Are Out Tonight) and Valentine's Day. David Bowie - The Next Day cover art. Picture: Press

Suede - Bloodsports: release date 18th March 2013 Their first album in eleven years saw the band older, wiser, but still obsessed with the complexities of love and lust. Plus, instant classics in Barriers and It Starts And Ends With You. Suede - Bloodsports cover art. Picture: Press

The Strokes - Comedown Machine: release date 26th March 2013 The release of the chirpy, almost cheesy One Way Trigger was one of the biggest "WTF?!" moments of 2013. The fifth studio album from the New Yorkers also included All The Time. The Strokes - Comedown Machine cover art. Picture: Press

Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires Of The City: release date 14th May 2013 The third album from Ezra Koenig and co included the singles Diana Young, Step and Unbelievers. Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires Of The City cover art. Picture: Press

Daft Punk - Random Access Memories: release date 17th May 2013 Perhaps the most anticipated album of the year, the winning formula of the French duo, Chic's Nile Rodgers and even Pharrell made this the glossiest record of 2013. The big hit was the irrepressible Get Lucky. Daft Punk - Random Access Memories cover art. Picture: Press

Laura Marling - Once I Was An Eagle: release date 27th May 2013 The fourth studio album from the British singer-songwriter was nominated for that year's Mercury Prize and included the singer Master Hunter. Laura Marling - Once I Was An Eagle cover art. Picture: Press

Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are: release date 3rd June 2013 The second album from the former Rascals frontman included contributions from Paul Weller and The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie. Tracks included the storming title track, Taking Over, Better Than That and Give Up. Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are cover art. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork: release date 3rd June 2013 In the six years since Era Vulgaris, Josh Homme had enjoyed his status as rock royalty, faced a near death experience and came back bigger and ballsier for his sixth album under the Queens moniker. Tracks included My God Is The Sun, I Sat By The Ocean and smooth Sailing. Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork cover art. Picture: Press

Kodaline - In A Perfect World: release date 14th June 2013 The debut album from the Irish band included the singles High Hopes, Love Like This, Brand New Day and All I Want. Kodaline - In A Perfect World cover art. Picture: Press

Kanye West - Yeezus: release date 18th June 2013 The sixth album from the American rapper was considered one of his most experimental, but confirmed West's status as one of the biggest artists in the world. Tracks included Black Skinhead and Bound 2. Kanye West - Yeezus cover art. Picture: Press

Editors - The Weight Of Your Love: release date 28th June 2013 Guitarist Chris Urbanowicz had left the band, but Editors carried on with their fourth album, featuring some bold rock moves. Tracks included A Ton Of Love, Formaldehyde, Sugar and Honesty. Editors - The Weight Of Your Love cover art. Picture: Press

The 1975 - The 1975: release date 2nd September 2013 The young band from Wilmslow fronted by Matty Healy came straight of the blocks with an assured debut, featuring the hits Sex, Girls and Settle Down. The 1975 - The 1975 cover art. Picture: Press

London Grammar - If You Wait: release date 6th September 2013 The London trio's debut album included Hey Now, Wasting My Young Years, Strong and Metal & Dust. London Grammar - If You Wait cover art. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - AM: release date 9th September The shadow of Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme loomed large over the band's fifth album, which was recorded out in the Los Angeles desert with producer James Ford. Tracks included R U Mine? Do I Wanna Know, One For The Road, Arabella and Snap Out Of It. Arctic Monkeys - AM cover art. Picture: Press

CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe: release date 20th September 2013 The trio from Glasgow issued their debut album of perfect synth pop: tracks included The Mother We Share, Recover, Gun and Lies. CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe cover art. Picture: Press

Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull: release date 20th September 2013 The sixth album from the Followills saw them return to their down-home roots, courtesy of a home studio and a more honest approach. Tracks included Supersoaker, Don't Matter and Beautiful War. Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull cover art. Picture: Press

Haim - Days Are Gone: release date 27th September 2013 The debut album from the three LA sisters - Alana, Danielle and Este - became the surprise hit of 2013 with a selection of glossy, accomplished rock-pop songs. Tracks included The Wire, Falling, Don't Save Me and If I Could Change Your Mind. Haim - Days Are Gone cover art. Picture: Press