The 25 best albums of 2013

15 September 2023, 18:12

Some of the more notable albums of 2013 from Biffy Clyro, Haim, Arctic Monkeys, Foals and Daft Punk.
Some of the more notable albums of 2013 from Biffy Clyro, Haim, Arctic Monkeys, Foals and Daft Punk. Picture: Press

Radio X looks back a decade to the year of Biffy Clyro, Haim, Arctic Monkeys, Foals and Daft Punk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

  1. Everything Everything - Arc: release date 14th January 2013

    Second time out for the Manchester quartet and their idiosyncratic, polyrhythmic music was now more focussed (as with Kemosabe) and grandiose (as on the gorgeous Duet).

    Everything Everything - Arc cover art
    Everything Everything - Arc cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Biffy Clyro - Opposites: release date 28th January 2013

    Having embraced enormodome status, the Biff proved to casual fans that they had a depth beyond the epic balladry of Many Of Horror. Tracks included Black Chandelier, Biblical and Opposite.

    Biffy Clyro - Opposites: cover art
    Biffy Clyro - Opposites: cover art. Picture: Press

  3. My Bloody Valentine - mbv: release date 2nd February 2013

    It only took them 22 years, but it happened; My Bloody Valentine finally followed up their landmark 1991 album Loveless. Tracks included She Found Now and Only Tomorrow. It remains the last album to date from the shoegaze pioneers.

    My Bloody Valentine - mbv cover art
    My Bloody Valentine - mbv cover art. Picture: Press

  4. Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse: release date 4th February 2013

    The fourth album from the Selkirk indie folk band saw a commercial breakthrough as they signed to the Atlantic label, but the band ended five years later with the tragic death of frontman Scott Hutchison. Tracks included State Hospital. State Woodpile and Backyard Souls.

    Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse cover art
    Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Foals - Holy Fire: release date 11th February 2013

    The third album from Foals was a game-changer. From the defiant surge of Inhaler, through the desperate sketches of Late Night and Out Of The Woods, to the classic that is My Number, this took the Oxford band into the next league.

    Foals - Holy Fire: covert art
    Foals - Holy Fire: covert art. Picture: Press

  6. Johnny Marr - The Messenger: release date 25th February 2013

    The greatest guitarist of his generation finally went solo properly with a lyrical voice that cast a wry eye over the nature of Britain and British people. Tracks included New Town Velocity, Upstarts and the wistful title track.

    Johnny Marr - The Messenger cover art
    Johnny Marr - The Messenger cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Bastille - Bad Blood: release date 4th March 2012

    Dan Smith made the leap from cult figure to bona fide pop star and the success of Pompeii made Bastille one of the major discoveries of 2013. Also included were Laura Palmer and Things We Lost In The Fire.

    Bastille - Bad Blood cover art
    Bastille - Bad Blood cover art. Picture: Press

  8. David Bowie - The Next Day: release date 8th March 2013

    Bowie surprised the world when he dropped his first new music in a decade in the shape of Where Are We Now? The follow-up album was a partly nostalgic, partly apocalyptic return to the studio after the musician suffered a heart attack in 2004. Other tracks included The Stars (Are Out Tonight) and Valentine's Day.

    David Bowie - The Next Day cover art
    David Bowie - The Next Day cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Suede - Bloodsports: release date 18th March 2013

    Their first album in eleven years saw the band older, wiser, but still obsessed with the complexities of love and lust. Plus, instant classics in Barriers and It Starts And Ends With You.

    Suede - Bloodsports cover art
    Suede - Bloodsports cover art. Picture: Press

  10. The Strokes - Comedown Machine: release date 26th March 2013

    The release of the chirpy, almost cheesy One Way Trigger was one of the biggest "WTF?!" moments of 2013. The fifth studio album from the New Yorkers also included All The Time.

    The Strokes - Comedown Machine cover art
    The Strokes - Comedown Machine cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires Of The City: release date 14th May 2013

    The third album from Ezra Koenig and co included the singles Diana Young, Step and Unbelievers.

    Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires Of The City cover art
    Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires Of The City cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Daft Punk - Random Access Memories: release date 17th May 2013

    Perhaps the most anticipated album of the year, the winning formula of the French duo, Chic's Nile Rodgers and even Pharrell made this the glossiest record of 2013. The big hit was the irrepressible Get Lucky.

    Daft Punk - Random Access Memories cover art
    Daft Punk - Random Access Memories cover art. Picture: Press

  13. Laura Marling - Once I Was An Eagle: release date 27th May 2013

    The fourth studio album from the British singer-songwriter was nominated for that year's Mercury Prize and included the singer Master Hunter.

    Laura Marling - Once I Was An Eagle cover art
    Laura Marling - Once I Was An Eagle cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are: release date 3rd June 2013

    The second album from the former Rascals frontman included contributions from Paul Weller and The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie. Tracks included the storming title track, Taking Over, Better Than That and Give Up.

    Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are cover art
    Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork: release date 3rd June 2013

    In the six years since Era Vulgaris, Josh Homme had enjoyed his status as rock royalty, faced a near death experience and came back bigger and ballsier for his sixth album under the Queens moniker. Tracks included My God Is The Sun, I Sat By The Ocean and smooth Sailing.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork cover art
    Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork cover art. Picture: Press

  16. Kodaline - In A Perfect World: release date 14th June 2013

    The debut album from the Irish band included the singles High Hopes, Love Like This, Brand New Day and All I Want.

    Kodaline - In A Perfect World cover art
    Kodaline - In A Perfect World cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Kanye West - Yeezus: release date 18th June 2013

    The sixth album from the American rapper was considered one of his most experimental, but confirmed West's status as one of the biggest artists in the world. Tracks included Black Skinhead and Bound 2.

    Kanye West - Yeezus cover art
    Kanye West - Yeezus cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Editors - The Weight Of Your Love: release date 28th June 2013

    Guitarist Chris Urbanowicz had left the band, but Editors carried on with their fourth album, featuring some bold rock moves. Tracks included A Ton Of Love, Formaldehyde, Sugar and Honesty.

    Editors - The Weight Of Your Love cover art
    Editors - The Weight Of Your Love cover art. Picture: Press

  19. The 1975 - The 1975: release date 2nd September 2013

    The young band from Wilmslow fronted by Matty Healy came straight of the blocks with an assured debut, featuring the hits Sex, Girls and Settle Down.

    The 1975 - The 1975 cover art
    The 1975 - The 1975 cover art. Picture: Press

  20. London Grammar - If You Wait: release date 6th September 2013

    The London trio's debut album included Hey Now, Wasting My Young Years, Strong and Metal & Dust.

    London Grammar - If You Wait cover art
    London Grammar - If You Wait cover art. Picture: Press

  21. Arctic Monkeys - AM: release date 9th September

    The shadow of Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme loomed large over the band's fifth album, which was recorded out in the Los Angeles desert with producer James Ford. Tracks included R U Mine? Do I Wanna Know, One For The Road, Arabella and Snap Out Of It.

    Arctic Monkeys - AM cover art
    Arctic Monkeys - AM cover art. Picture: Press

  22. CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe: release date 20th September 2013

    The trio from Glasgow issued their debut album of perfect synth pop: tracks included The Mother We Share, Recover, Gun and Lies.

    CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe cover art
    CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe cover art. Picture: Press

  23. Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull: release date 20th September 2013

    The sixth album from the Followills saw them return to their down-home roots, courtesy of a home studio and a more honest approach. Tracks included Supersoaker, Don't Matter and Beautiful War.

    Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull cover art
    Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull cover art. Picture: Press

  24. Haim - Days Are Gone: release date 27th September 2013

    The debut album from the three LA sisters - Alana, Danielle and Este - became the surprise hit of 2013 with a selection of glossy, accomplished rock-pop songs. Tracks included The Wire, Falling, Don't Save Me and If I Could Change Your Mind.

    Haim - Days Are Gone cover art
    Haim - Days Are Gone cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Jake Bugg - Shangri-La: release date 18th November 2013

    The second album from the Nottingham songsmith was produced by Rick Rubin and included the hits What Doesn't Kill You and Slumville Sunrise.

    Jake Bugg - Shangri-La cover art
    Jake Bugg - Shangri-La cover art. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

Just Stop Oil climate activists slow march along Whitehall in central London on May 11, 2023

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Three notable film soundtracks: Pulp Fiction, A Hard Day's Night and Trainspotting

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Why Mr Brightside is one of The Killers' saddest songs

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s