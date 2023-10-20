The 25 best albums of 1966

20 October 2023

Classic albums from 1966: Aftermath, Blonde On Blonde, The Beatles' Revolver, The Who's A Quick One and The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds.
Classic albums from 1966: Aftermath, Blonde On Blonde, The Beatles' Revolver, The Who's A Quick One and The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds. Picture: Press

Radio X looks back at the year of The Rolling Stones' Aftrmath, Bob Dylan's Blonde On Blonde, The Beatles' Revolver, The Who's A Quick One and The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds.

  1. The Spencer Davis Group - The Second Album: release date 7th January 1966

    The Birmingham R&B act's second outing featuring Steve Winwood on lead vocals an included their evergreen hit Keep On Running.

    The Spencer Davis Group - The Second Album cover art
    The Spencer Davis Group - The Second Album cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Simon & Garfunkel - Sounds Of Silence: release date 17th January 1966

    The duo's second studio album included their popular tunes I Am A Rock, Homeward Bound and The Sound Of Silence.

    Simon & Garfunkel - Sounds Of Silence cover art
    Simon & Garfunkel - Sounds Of Silence cover art. Picture: Press

  3. The Mamas & The Papas - If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears: release date 28th February 1966

    The debut album from the American vocal group included the hits Monday Monday and California Dreamin'.

    The Mamas & The Papas - If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears cover art
    The Mamas & The Papas - If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears cover art. Picture: Press

  4. The Rolling Stones - Aftermath: release date 15th April 1966

    The Stones' fourth album included some progressive tracks, including Mother's Little Helper, Lady Jane and Under My Thumb.

    The Rolling Stones - Aftermath cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Aftermath cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Stevie Wonder - Up-Tight: release date 4th May 1966

    Little Stevie's fifth studio album included the hit title track, plus Contract On Love, Pretty Little Angel and a cover of Bob Dylan's Blowin' In The Wind.

    Stevie Wonder - Upt-Tight cover art
    Stevie Wonder - Upt-Tight cover art. Picture: Press

  6. The Small Faces - The Small Faces: release date 6th May 1966

    The British band's debut album included the hits Whatcha Gonna Do About It and Sha-La-La-La-Lee.

    The Small Faces - The Small Faces cover art
    The Small Faces - The Small Faces cover art. Picture: Press

  7. The Animals - Animalisms: release date 13th May 1966

    The third album by the Newcastle R&B band included covers of I Put A Spell On You, Sweet Little Sixteen and Gin House Blues.

    The Animals - Animalisms cover art
    The Animals - Animalisms cover art. Picture: Press

  8. The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds: release date 16th May 1966

    Brian Wilson's masterpiece was a huge influence on The Beatles' Sgt Pepper and included the classics Caroline No Sloop John B, Wouldn't It Be Nice and God Only Knows.

    The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds cover art
    The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde: release date 20th June 1966

    Dylan's seventh album was the follow-up to the acclaimed Highway 61 Revisited and included the raucous Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, Visions Of Johanna, Just Like A Woman and the epic Sad-Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands.

    Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde cover art
    Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde cover art. Picture: Press

  10. The Mothers Of Invention - Freak Out! Release date 27th June 1966

    The debut album from Frank Zappa's experimental rock band was hugely influential and included Who Are The Brain Police, Trouble Comin' Every Day and How Could I Be Such A Fool?

    The Mothers Of Invention - Freak Out! cover art
    The Mothers Of Invention - Freak Out! cover art. Picture: Press

  11. The Troggs - From Nowhere: release date July 1966

    The Andover garage heroes issued their first album, which included the huge hit Wild Thing plus a cover of the rock standard Louie Louie.

    The Troggs - From Nowhere cover art
    The Troggs - From Nowhere cover art. Picture: Press

  12. The Yardbirds - Roger The Engineer aka Yardbirds: release date 15th July 1966

    The legendary blues band only issued one studio album in the UK, which included the tracks Over Under Sideways Down and The Nazz Are Blue.

    The Yardbirds - Roger The Engineer cover art
    The Yardbirds - Roger The Engineer cover art. Picture: Press

  13. The Byrds - Fifth Dimension: release date 18th July 1966

    The third album from the LA folk rockers included their psychedelic hit Eight Miles High, plus 5D (Fifth Dimension) and Mr Spaceman.

    The Byrds - Fifth Dimension cover art
    The Byrds - Fifth Dimension cover art. Picture: Press

  14. The Beatles - Revolver: release date 5th August 1966

    What's considered by some to be the best Beatles album was issued shortly before the band quit touring and pointed the way forward for experimental rock music. Tracks included Taxman, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine, Good Day Sunshine and the forward-thinking Tomorrow Never Knows.

    The Beatles - Revolver cover art
    The Beatles - Revolver cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Donovan - Sunshine Superman: release date 26th August 1966

    Donovan Leitch's third album included the hit title track and Season Of The Witch.

    Donovan - Sunshine Superman cover art
    Donovan - Sunshine Superman cover art. Picture: Press

  16. Ike and Tina Turner - River Deep Mountain High: release date September 1966

    Phil Spector produced the momentous title track, plus the accompanying album which also includes Save The Last Dance For Me and A Love Like Yours (Don't Come Knocking Every Day).

    Ike and Tina Turner - River Deep Mountain High cover art
    Ike and Tina Turner - River Deep Mountain High cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Nina Simone - Wild Is The Wind: release date 16th September 1966

    The sixth album by the legendary singer included her take on Johnny Mathis's Wild Is The Wind (later covered by David Bowie), Lilac Wine and Four Women.

    Nina Simone - Wild Is The Wind cover art
    Nina Simone - Wild Is The Wind cover art. Picture: Press

  18. The 13th Floor Elevators - The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators: release date 17th October 1966

    Roky Erickson led this influential psych band from Austin, Texas - their debut album included their only hit, You're Gonna Miss Me.

    The 13th Floor Elevators - The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators cover art
    The 13th Floor Elevators - The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Tim Buckley - Tim Buckley: release date October 1966

    The debut album from the American singer-songwriter (and father of Jeff) included I Can't See You, Aren't You The Girl and Wings.

    Tim Buckley - Tim Buckley cover art
    Tim Buckley - Tim Buckley cover art. Picture: Press

  20. The Monkees- The Monkees: release date 10th October 1966

    The debut album from the band that were created to feature in their own TV comedy show included the classic Theme From The Monkees, Last Train To Clarksville and Saturday's Child.

    The Monkees- The Monkees cover art
    The Monkees- The Monkees cover art. Picture: Press

  21. The Kinks - Face To Face: release date 28th October 1966

    The fourth album from Ray Davies and co included the hits Sunny Afternnon, Dandy and Rosy Won't You Please Come Home.

    The Kinks - Face To Face cover art
    The Kinks - Face To Face cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Love - Da Capo: release date November 1966

    The second album from Arthur Lee's pioneering psych rock band included their classic 7 And 7 Is, Stephanie Knows Why and She Comes In Colors.

    Love - Da Capo cover art
    Love - Da Capo cover art. Picture: Press

  23. Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield: release date 5th December 1966

    Neil Young and Stephen Stills' band issued their debut album, which included Burned, Nowadays Clancy Can't Even Sing and the hit For What It's Worth.

    Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield cover art
    Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield cover art. Picture: Press

  24. The Who - A Quick One: release date 9th December 1966

    The mod pioneers' second album included the single Happy Jack. plus the hilarious Boris The Spider, So Sad About Us and the mini-rock opera.

    The Who - A Quick One cover art
    The Who - A Quick One cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Cream - Fresh Cream: release date 9th December 1966

    The trio of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce issued their debut album, which included Spoonful, I'm So Glad and a cover of Robert Johnson's Four Until Late.

    Cream - Fresh Cream cover art
    Cream - Fresh Cream cover art. Picture: Press
