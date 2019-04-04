What happens when musical differences get in the way of band harmony? Why do groups break up, guitarists flounce, or singers head out the door?

The Stone Roses At The Stone Roses’ show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 24 June 2017, Ian Brown told the crowd: "Don't be sad it's over, be happy that it happened." Does that mean it’s all over for the Roses? Again? Time will tell. But with Brown releasing a new solo album in 2019, it would appear to be the case.

The Maccabees The Maccabees called it a day after 14 years and played their final shows in 2017. Luckily, they're leaving on friendly terms and they are happy to go out on a career high... That’s the way to do it!

Oasis We all know about the infamous Oasis split in 2009: was it about a Pretty Green ad in the V Festival programme? Or was it an argument between Liam and Bonehead that was the final straw for Noel Gallagher? Who knows. But the original Oasis bust up was drummer Tony McCarroll. In 1995, the tub-thumper was "ousted" from the group, with Noel saying : "I like Tony as a geezer but he wouldn't have been able to drum the new songs". McCarroll took the Gallaghers to court claiming unpaid royalties, and was later awarded half a million for his trouble. He had to pay £200k costs, so it wasn't as generous as it may first seem.

The Smiths Following the release of their fourth album, Strangeways Here We Come, in 1987, an exhausted Johnny Marr took a break from the band, only to be confronted by an NME story claiming they'd split. Erroneously convinced that Morrissey had planted the story, Marr confronted the tensions within the group and confirmed he'd jumped ship. The rest of the 'Miffs then declared they'd be auditioning other guitarists, although they ultimately threw in the towel.

New Order Bassist Peter Hook was in the original line-up of Joy Division, alongside guitarist Bernard Sumner and drummer Steve Morris. When JD singer Ian Curtis committed suicide in 1980, the remaining three members carried on as New Order, employing Gillian Gilbert on keyboards. In 2007, Hook claimed New Order was over, but Sumner and Morris hit back, claiming it wasn't up to him to split the group. New Order reconvened without the bassist while Hook has toured the band's old material.

Pink Floyd Floyd schism #1 came in 1968 when original frontman Syd Barrett left the band after his erratic behaviour made him a liability. But the big split came following the release of Floyd's The Final Cut in 1983, which was a Roger Waters solo album in all but name. A squabble over management and royalties led to Waters claiming that the others - ie, David Gilmour, Rick Wright and Nick Mason - could no longer use the Pink Floyd name, but the Gilmour-led Floyd went on to release two albums.

Blink-182 Things weren't well in camp Blink-182 for a long time. It all came to a head when Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker issued a statement saying Tom DeLonge had quit the band "indefinitely", but the man himself claimed he "Never planned on quitting, [I] just find it hard as hell to commit." The remaining pair have enlisted Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba to perform live.

Sex Pistols Smart alec manager Malcolm McLaren decided to launch the Pistols on the American public by sending them off on tour around the Southern states of the country. The resulting set of shows were horrible and singer Johnny Rotten's resentment of McLaren only intensified after he was told the band were due to travel to Rio to make a record with "Great Train Robber" Ronnie Biggs. He jumped ship and formed the more experimental Public Image Ltd. Punk was dead, man! Until 1996, when Lydon joined the surviving members for a reunion.

Smashing Pumpkins Enjoying success with Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness album in 1996, Smashing Pumpkins hit New York midway through their world tour. On 11 July, keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin died of a heroin overdose and drummer Billy Chamberlin was arrested for drug possession and subsequently sacked. They carried on as a trio until bassist D'Arcy Wretzky left in 1999 and the band imploded the following year. The original line-up reunited in 2018… but minus D’Arcy.

The Rolling Stones While the Stones are still a going concern over 50 years after they formed, they are also responsible for one of the most famous sackings in rock history. Once Mick Jagger and Keith Richards began composing together, non-songwriting Brian Jones quickly found himself sidelined in the Stones. His diva behaviour wasn’t appreciated and when Keef fell for Brian's “lady" Anita Pallenberg, sides were drawn. Brian became estranged from the Stones and was officially sacked in June 1969 - with drugs charges hanging over him, any US tours were off. He was dead a month later, having drowned in circumstances that still haven't been fully explained. The Stones dedicated their Hyde Park show to Jones - while unveiling his replacement, Mick Taylor.

Black Sabbath In late 1977, original singer Ozzy Osbourne quit metal pioneers Sabbath. The band regrouped with another singer Dave Walker, only for Ozzy to decide that he wanted to come back two months later. The band then spent a year working on a new album, before guitarist Tony Iommi decided to sack the unreliable Osbourne. He was replaced by Ronnie James Dio in June 1979, but Ozzy went on to become a metal solo superstar and the original Sabbath line-up reunited in 1997. They called time on the group for absolutely the last time ever (honest) on 7 March 2017.

The Beatles The Fab Four’s1970 break-up was the effective end of the 60s, but they had previous form for booting-out one of their own. Pete Best was drummer in Liverpool's most popular band, the girls loved him and the Fabs were about to go stellar. He played on the Beatles' audition at Abbey Road, but producer George Martin thought he wasn't good enough and employed a session musician instead. The rest of the band used this as an excuse to oust Best and bring in Ringo Starr, who had the same humour, the same musical style and, more importantly, had the same haircut. Best left the band in August 1962, two months before the release of their first single, Love Me Do. The rest is showbiz history, while Pete later became a baker.

The Police One of the biggest bands in the world as the 1970s turned into the 1980s, the trio went “on hiatus” in 1984 and frontman Sting pursued a solo career. The singer and bassist reconvened with bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland in the summer of 1986 to tentatively record a new album, but it didn’t work out and they bunged out a Greatest Hits collection instead. They didn’t announce their split officially, but had a brief reunion tour in 2007 and 2008.