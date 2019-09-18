Where was Jimi Hendrix's final gig and what did he play?

JIMI HENDRIX at Isle Of Wight Festival 1970. Picture: Getty

To mark 49 years since Jimi Hendrix's untimely passing, we look back at the icon's last ever performance and what tracks he played.

Today marks 49 years since Jimi Hendrix tragically passed away on 18 September 1970, becoming a member of the Forever 27 club.

The American guitarist, icon and rock pioneer had many brilliant moments in his short life, including his performance at Woodstock 1969, but what was his swan song?

Radio X looks into the last gig the Purple Haze singer ever played, and just what featured on the setlist.

Where was Jimi Hendrix's last gig?

Some may think Hendrix's last gig was at the Isle Of Wight Festival, which took place at Afton Down from 26-31 August 1970.

However, before the Voodoo Chile shuffled off this mortal coil, he played the Open Air Love & Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany.

Ironically - inspired by Isle Of Wight fest - the music festival was set on an Island between Germany and Denmark and was planned to take place from 4-6 September.

Unfortunately, it wasn't quite the well-oiled machine it thought it would be, and the festival was fraught with problems due to poor organisation and ticket sales.

Only a portion of the tickets sold, and many acts began pulling out of what was beginning to look like a disastrous inaugural event.

But luckily Mr. Hendrix had already been paid in advance, so to the island he came...

According to an oracle at djtees.com, Hendrix didn't play the first night he arrived due to poor weather conditions and an issue with tents being too close to his stage.

Just before 1pm on the Sunday, Jimi finally took to the stage, playing what unbeknownst to him would be his last ever set.

Disgruntled with the festival as a whole and his late showing at first, the crowd are believed to have jeered and booed, but Hendrix soon got them onside, kicking off his performance with a cover of Howling Wolf's Killing Floor.

After playing his 1967 track, Spanish Castle Magic, Hendrix launched into his cover of Bob Dylan's All Along The Watchtower.

Opting for his interpretation of Billy Roberts' Hey Joe for track number four, the rocker then played Hey Baby (New Rising Sun), Message of Love and the irresistible Foxy Lady, which was first taken from The Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 debut album Are You Experienced.

Red House, Ezy Rider and Freedom were next up on the setlist, shortly followed by his later work, Room Full Of Mirrors.

Hendrix's 13-track-setlist ended with a duo of absolute belters, with the guitar legend playing a rendition of Purple Haze and Voodoo Chile (Slight Return), which would have no doubt swept the audience up into a Bacchic frenzy.

It might not have been the glitziest of festivals, but thanks to a dodgy bootleg recording by the promoters on site its memory had been preserved.

Once the bootleg had resurfaced, it was later mixed and produced into a live album in 2005, entitled Live at the Isle of Fehmarn, ready to be enjoyed by generations of fans who were born long after Hendrix passed.

See Jimi Hendrix's set at the Isle of Fehman festival in Germany on Sunday 6 September 1970

- Introduction

1. Killing Floor (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

2. Spanish Castle Magic

3. All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)

4. Hey Joe

5. Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

6. Message of Love

7. Foxy Lady

8. Red House

9. Ezy Ryder

10. Freedom

11. Room Full of Mirrors

12. Purple Haze

13. Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)

