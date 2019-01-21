Why you shouldn't give a s*** it's Blue Monday...

We delve into the day labelled 'the most depressing day of the year' and reveal whether or not it's a complete myth.

Monday 21 January has been cursed with the name Blue Monday - being donned the most depressing day of the year.

Music fans of course know Blue Monday to be the title of New Order's famous 1983 track, but in recent years it's been associated with something else entirely.

Let's face it, most Mondays are pretty bad and January isn't the greatest month of the year either, but why has the 21st day been given such a bad rep?

Find out more below...

Monday 21st January was calculated as most depressing day of the year due to several factors, including its distance away from Christmas, the fact that most people won't have received their first pay cheques, and the likelihood that we've all failed miserably at keeping our New Year's Resolutions.

But would it surprise you to know its origins came from travel firm looking to promote their winter holiday deals?

As The Independent reports, Sky Travel tasked psychologist Cliff Arnall to come up with a formula for the bluest day of the year in 2004 so they could argue it was the best day to book a holiday.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in 2013, Arnall described his own formula as "not particularly helpful" adding: "I was originally asked to come up with what I thought was the best day to book a summer holiday but when I started thinking about the motives for booking a holiday, reflecting on what thousands had told me during stress management or happiness workshops, there were these factors that pointed to the third Monday in January as being particularly depressing".

So there you have it. Blue Monday is a totally made up day of the year which was only invented as a way of marketing holiday deals.

Yes, you're still broke, you probably haven't been paid yet and it is cold and miserable... but what's new?

