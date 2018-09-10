WATCH: The Most Incredible Drumming Moments

We took a look at what happens when our favourite drummers let fly and unleash the tom-toms. From the Stones to The Stone Roses, they’re all here.

The Killers - Mr Brightside Back in the early days of the band, when The Killers played their career-making set in the New Bands Tent at Glastonbury, they unleashed this spectacular version of their biggest hit. Keep an eye on the unshakable Ronnie Vannucci Jr, who keeps it altogether.

Led Zeppelin - Moby Dick The late John “Bonzo” Bonham was a huge character in life and in music and his Earth-shattering beats were the backbone of the Zeppelin sound. Here he is onstage in the mid-70s, performing the drumming showcase, Moby Dick. Robert Plant leaves the stage to take cover.

Joy Division - Transmission Tear your eyes away from singer Ian Curtis for a moment and focus on Macclesfield’s finest paradiddler Steve Morris, caught onscreen in September 1979 for the BBC’s Something Else programme. Astounding stuff.

The Stone Roses - Fool’s Gold From the band’s hometown comeback show at Heaton Park, drummer Reni turns the Funky Drummer shuffle beat of the original into something special… The audience can’t believe their ears.

Queens Of The Stone Age - Song For The Dead Phase 1 era Queens with Oliveri on bass and His Grohlness on drums. Shot at Werchter Festival in 2002, it made you realise what a talent Big Dave had on the old percussion. He should have become a full time drummer! LOL!

Bloc Party - Helicopter Scorching stuff from our man Matt Tong, taken from Glastonbury 2009. The crowd are beside themselves with joy.