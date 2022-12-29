The Top 10 songs used on TikTok in 2022 - and some more viral hits
29 December 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, here are some of the biggest tunes to be used on the social media platform - and how creators were using them!
TikTok went from strength to strength as a social media platform in 2022. It's projected that there will be 15 million users of the short-form video hosting site in the UK by 2025, and music has been a huge driver of that growth.
Let's take a look at some of the most popular TikTok tunes of the year - and the ingenious ways creators have been using them.
The Top 10 Songs On TikTok 2022
Nicky Youre and Dazy
The biggest track of 2022 on TikTok - and a tune that's been used pretty much everywhere - was from Californian singer-songwriter Nicky Youre and producer Nick Minutaglio aka Dazy. Youre said: "This is just the beginning! Thanks so much to TikTok and all my listeners for supporting me and my music. I would've gone insane without y’all being there for me."
Yung Lean - Ginseng Strip 2002
Instant nostalgia for 20 years ago, courtesy of the Swedish rapper.
Luclover - L$D
Ryan Mounfik is a hugely successful rapper from Texas who released his first single 999 aged just 14 years old.
FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac - Own Brand Freestyle
Homegrown British hip hop courtesy of this duo of West London rappers.
Russ Millions & Buni & YV - Reggae & Calypso
More British rap in the Top 10, courtesy of the Deptford rapper, who teamed up with his brother Buni and fellow South Londoner YV.
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Thanks to its inclusion on the soundtrack to Stranger Things, this 1985 classic now has a whole new generation of fans, who use the song for anything related to the hit Netflix show.
The Cast of Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno
The 2021 Disney animated film spawned this viral hit, featuring the voices of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and many more.
Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux - Jiggle Jiggle
Unexpected TikTok star of 2022 was Louis Theroux, after Duke & Jones remixed the broadcaster's rap Jiggle Jiggle, which appeared 20 years ago on his Weird Weekends series.
Nutcase22 - Captain (whistle)
More new British rap, from the colourfully-attired Nutcase22
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The lead single from Lizzo's fourth album Special also became a huge viral hit on TikTok in 2022.
What other songs have been going viral on TikTok in 2022?
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
When the problem arrives into the situation...
Steve Lacey - Bad Habit
Former star of The Internet (the band, not the thing) had a viral hit with Bad Habit - however, as this clip shows, some people only know a tiny bit of the song thanks to TikTok...
Thundercat - Them Changes
The ideal soundtrack for showing the contrast between your daytime wear Vs your Halloween costume.
Harry Styles - As It Was
The pop titan has been soundtracking views of how things used to be.
Tom Odell - Another Love
A live recording of Odell's hit soon found itself soundtracking other gig footage... like Coldplay at Wembley.
Arctic Monkeys - I Wanna Be Yours
The Monkeys are ideal for that DIY lyric video.
Oasis - Roll With It
Because everyone knows how to do "a Liam".
Paramore - Misery Business
Paramore have been playing Misery Business in their live sets again, so some TikTokkers have been getting ready for THAT moment.
Nirvana - Something In The Way
Mundane Batman is still pretty moody.
Eminem - Mockingbird
This tune had users musing on their relationship with their fathers.
The Killers - Mr Brightside
Some users were getting a bit excited over heading The Killers at Reading and Leeds festivals this year.
Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Just a fun video set to an 80s classic.