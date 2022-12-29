The Top 10 songs used on TikTok in 2022 - and some more viral hits

29 December 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 29 December 2022, 12:07

TikTok stars of 2022: Lizzo, Louis Theroux and Kate Bush
TikTok stars of 2022: Lizzo, Louis Theroux and Kate Bush. Picture: Erik Pendzich / Guy Bell / United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

As 2022 draws to a close, here are some of the biggest tunes to be used on the social media platform - and how creators were using them!

TikTok went from strength to strength as a social media platform in 2022. It's projected that there will be 15 million users of the short-form video hosting site in the UK by 2025, and music has been a huge driver of that growth.

Let's take a look at some of the most popular TikTok tunes of the year - and the ingenious ways creators have been using them.

The Top 10 Songs On TikTok 2022

  1. Nicky Youre and Dazy

    The biggest track of 2022 on TikTok - and a tune that's been used pretty much everywhere - was from Californian singer-songwriter Nicky Youre and producer Nick Minutaglio aka Dazy. Youre said: "This is just the beginning! Thanks so much to TikTok and all my listeners for supporting me and my music. I would've gone insane without y’all being there for me."

  2. Yung Lean - Ginseng Strip 2002

    Instant nostalgia for 20 years ago, courtesy of the Swedish rapper.

  3. Luclover - L$D

    Ryan Mounfik is a hugely successful rapper from Texas who released his first single 999 aged just 14 years old.

  4. FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac - Own Brand Freestyle

    Homegrown British hip hop courtesy of this duo of West London rappers.

  5. Russ Millions & Buni & YV - Reggae & Calypso

    More British rap in the Top 10, courtesy of the Deptford rapper, who teamed up with his brother Buni and fellow South Londoner YV.

  6. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

    Thanks to its inclusion on the soundtrack to Stranger Things, this 1985 classic now has a whole new generation of fans, who use the song for anything related to the hit Netflix show.

  7. The Cast of Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno

    The 2021 Disney animated film spawned this viral hit, featuring the voices of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and many more.

  8. Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux - Jiggle Jiggle

    Unexpected TikTok star of 2022 was Louis Theroux, after Duke & Jones remixed the broadcaster's rap Jiggle Jiggle, which appeared 20 years ago on his Weird Weekends series.

  9. Nutcase22 - Captain (whistle)

    More new British rap, from the colourfully-attired Nutcase22

  10. Lizzo - About Damn Time

    The lead single from Lizzo's fourth album Special also became a huge viral hit on TikTok in 2022.

What other songs have been going viral on TikTok in 2022?

  1. Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    When the problem arrives into the situation...

  2. Steve Lacey - Bad Habit

    Former star of The Internet (the band, not the thing) had a viral hit with Bad Habit - however, as this clip shows, some people only know a tiny bit of the song thanks to TikTok...

  3. Thundercat - Them Changes

    The ideal soundtrack for showing the contrast between your daytime wear Vs your Halloween costume.

  4. Harry Styles - As It Was

    The pop titan has been soundtracking views of how things used to be.

  5. Tom Odell - Another Love

    A live recording of Odell's hit soon found itself soundtracking other gig footage... like Coldplay at Wembley.

  6. Arctic Monkeys - I Wanna Be Yours

    The Monkeys are ideal for that DIY lyric video.

  7. Oasis - Roll With It

    Because everyone knows how to do "a Liam".

  8. Paramore - Misery Business

    Paramore have been playing Misery Business in their live sets again, so some TikTokkers have been getting ready for THAT moment.

  9. Nirvana - Something In The Way

    Mundane Batman is still pretty moody.

  10. Eminem - Mockingbird

    This tune had users musing on their relationship with their fathers.

  11. The Killers - Mr Brightside

    Some users were getting a bit excited over heading The Killers at Reading and Leeds festivals this year.

  12. Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World

    Just a fun video set to an 80s classic.

More Features

See more More Features

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Kate Bush

How old were your favourite rock stars when they had their first hit?

The bonfires start at Woodstock '99

BEST OF 2022: Woodstock '99 - who played the festival that features in the Netflix docuseries?

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

10 rock music biopics that need to be made

Serge Pizzorno takes John Kennedy through Kasabian's new album The Alchemist's Euphoria

BEST OF 2022: Serge Pizzorno on The Alchemist's Euphoria by Kasabian

Kasabian

Some of the moments of 2022

2022 in music - see the best photos of the year

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever track by track

BEST OF 2022: Florence + The Machine on Dance Fever