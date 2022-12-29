The Top 10 songs used on TikTok in 2022 - and some more viral hits

TikTok stars of 2022: Lizzo, Louis Theroux and Kate Bush. Picture: Erik Pendzich / Guy Bell / United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

As 2022 draws to a close, here are some of the biggest tunes to be used on the social media platform - and how creators were using them!

TikTok went from strength to strength as a social media platform in 2022. It's projected that there will be 15 million users of the short-form video hosting site in the UK by 2025, and music has been a huge driver of that growth.

Let's take a look at some of the most popular TikTok tunes of the year - and the ingenious ways creators have been using them.

Nicky Youre and Dazy The biggest track of 2022 on TikTok - and a tune that's been used pretty much everywhere - was from Californian singer-songwriter Nicky Youre and producer Nick Minutaglio aka Dazy. Youre said: "This is just the beginning! Thanks so much to TikTok and all my listeners for supporting me and my music. I would've gone insane without y’all being there for me." Yung Lean - Ginseng Strip 2002 Instant nostalgia for 20 years ago, courtesy of the Swedish rapper. Luclover - L$D Ryan Mounfik is a hugely successful rapper from Texas who released his first single 999 aged just 14 years old. FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac - Own Brand Freestyle Homegrown British hip hop courtesy of this duo of West London rappers. Russ Millions & Buni & YV - Reggae & Calypso More British rap in the Top 10, courtesy of the Deptford rapper, who teamed up with his brother Buni and fellow South Londoner YV. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Thanks to its inclusion on the soundtrack to Stranger Things, this 1985 classic now has a whole new generation of fans, who use the song for anything related to the hit Netflix show. The Cast of Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno The 2021 Disney animated film spawned this viral hit, featuring the voices of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and many more. Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux - Jiggle Jiggle Unexpected TikTok star of 2022 was Louis Theroux, after Duke & Jones remixed the broadcaster's rap Jiggle Jiggle, which appeared 20 years ago on his Weird Weekends series. Nutcase22 - Captain (whistle) More new British rap, from the colourfully-attired Nutcase22 Lizzo - About Damn Time The lead single from Lizzo's fourth album Special also became a huge viral hit on TikTok in 2022.

What other songs have been going viral on TikTok in 2022?