These Vinyl Dens Are Amazing

1 June 2018, 16:09

Vinyl LP Collection
Vinyl LP Collection. Picture: Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Feast your eyes on some of the most enviable record collections - plus the rooms that they live in. Nice.

2016 saw vinyl sales pass the 1 million mark for the first time in 20 years - and the trend has continued ever since.

It means that vinyl junkies - who already have an impressive collection - can sit back, take stock, (quite literally) and stare lovingly at it for hours.

Now, thanks to Instagram, we can ALL look at some of the most beautiful record collections and marvel at the way vinyl lovers have displayed their wares.

Some people call it #VinylPorn. We just call it beautiful.

Check out some of the most impressive record dens below:

An outstanding collection, complete with comfy, comfy sofa. Your cataloging system would need to be on point!

It’s not just about having the vinyl… it’s how you DISPLAY the vinyl.

Vinyl + vintage posters = pretty sweet.

This is one seriously impressive den.

You can let the CD collection play, too.

The lighting on these crates is amazing.

Loving the old style amp and tuner.

There’s a direct phone link to THIS record den.

A definite student room vibe, here.

Oh yeah, even some cassettes thrown in.

Like an absolute pro.

