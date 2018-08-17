These Vinyl Dens Are Amazing

Vinyl LP Collection. Picture: Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Feast your eyes on some of the most enviable record collections - plus the rooms that they live in. Nice.

2016 saw vinyl sales pass the 1 million mark for the first time in 20 years - and the trend has continued ever since.

It means that vinyl junkies - who already have an impressive collection - can sit back, take stock, (quite literally) and stare lovingly at it for hours.

Now, thanks to Instagram, we can ALL look at some of the most beautiful record collections and marvel at the way vinyl lovers have displayed their wares.

Some people call it #VinylPorn. We just call it beautiful.

Check out some of the most impressive record dens below:

An outstanding collection, complete with comfy, comfy sofa. Your cataloging system would need to be on point!

A post shared by #vinyloftheday (@thevinylday) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:54am PDT

It’s not just about having the vinyl… it’s how you DISPLAY the vinyl.

A post shared by Josh (@vinylforever) on Apr 18, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Vinyl + vintage posters = pretty sweet.

A post shared by Nick E. (@tallazcrowe) on Jan 3, 2016 at 9:03pm PST

This is one seriously impressive den.

A post shared by Lenny P (@rondelrio22) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

You can let the CD collection play, too.

A post shared by @vida.en.miramar on Aug 17, 2018 at 7:14am PDT

The lighting on these crates is amazing.

A post shared by Bartak (@tak_a_tak) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

Loving the old style amp and tuner.

A post shared by George Dieguez (@georgeitgroup) on Apr 15, 2016 at 5:58am PDT

There’s a direct phone link to THIS record den.

A post shared by Thomas Faurby (@mastervinyl) on Apr 15, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

A definite student room vibe, here.

A post shared by She Got Vinyl (@shegotvinyl) on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

Oh yeah, even some cassettes thrown in.

A post shared by @insta_north on Apr 14, 2016 at 10:16am PDT

Like an absolute pro.