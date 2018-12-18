How well do The League Of Gentlemen know each other?

We test the kings of dark humour on their knowledge of each other’s quirks with a game of honesty. Who told the truth? Who has the darkest sense of humour?

The League Of Gentlemen are back! The comedy quartet of Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson reunited last Christmas for a short run of TV specials and followed it up in 2018 with a sold-out run of live shows, that saw them tour the country and end up at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

Tubbs and Edward onstage at Hammersmith. Picture: BBC

The show took in some of their classic characters from Royston Vasey, including Tubbs and Edward from the Local Shop, Hilary Briss the sinister butcher, terrible actress Pam Doove, terrible Job Centre officer Pauline and failed pop star Les McQueen. There were even a couple of brand new characters, too.

Mark Gatiss as Mike McNamara, the Cavern Guide. Picture: BBC

As the The League Of Gentlemen Live Again! comes to DVD, Radio X thought it was time to put the two writing teams - Shearsmith and Pemberton, who have been making waves with their series Inside No 9 and Gatiss and Dyson - against each other in a skewed version of the old Mr & Mrs game.

The League Of Gentlemen live at Hammersmith. Picture: BBC

How much do they know about each other after working together for two decades? Who’s the grumpiest in the morning? Who has the darkest sense of humour? And who is a little bit too like one of their grotesque characters for comfort.

The League Of Gentlemen Live Again! is available on DVD and to stream now.