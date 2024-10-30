10 easy last minute Halloween costumes for lazy people

30 October 2024, 15:36

Heading off to a spooky party? Doing some trick-or-treating in your neighbourhood? Run out of time, money and inspiration? Here are some cheap ’n’ cheerful ideas for your Halloween costume.

  1. Shaun Of The Dead

    Simon Pegg’s eponymous hero from the 2004 comedy is a surefire winner for the last minute Halloween idea. All you need is:

    • White shirt, with some fake blood liberally splashed over it
    • Red tie (preferably striped)
    • Cricket bat
    • A copy of Brothers In Arms by Dire Straits on vinyl (optional)
    A Comic Con 2019 attendee, dressed as Simon Pegg in Shaun Of The Dead
    A Comic Con 2019 attendee, dressed as Simon Pegg in Shaun Of The Dead. Picture: Getty

  2. David Brent from The Office

    Pretty similar to old Shaun, you can get the full sleazy boss from Wernham Hogg effect with a simple outfit:

    • White or light blue shirt
    • Dark patterned tie
    • Suit trousers (or full suit, if you’d rather)
    • Goatee beard

    Although, to make it look less like you’ve just strolled in from work, we suggest you bring along either a) a comedy ostrich outfit or b) a genuine Flat Eric puppet. If you can’t rustle those up last minute, just do “the dance”.

    THE David Brent Dance - The Office - BBC

  3. Art The Clown from Terrifier 3

    You could dress as the villain from the latest instalment of the nauseating series of shock horror movies by employing:

    • Cheap Santa Claus outfit
    • Fake blood
    • Black face paint
    • White face paint
    • "Comedy" axe or chainsaw
    • Good taste optional
    An attendee dressed as Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise poses during New York Comic Con in October 2024
    An attendee dressed as Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise poses during New York Comic Con in October 2024. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Alamy

  4. Marty McFly from Back To The Future

    - Blue denim jacket
    - Blue denim jeans
    - Red gilet
    - Take the wheels off an old skateboard and pretend it’s a hoverboard

    Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back To The Future
    Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back To The Future. Picture: Alamy

  5. A Zombie

    Easy! Ever since Night Of The Living Dead hit cinema screens 50 years ago, the modern zombie is just a regular person all messed up and that. Come in your regular clothes, stick a bit of fake blood around your mouth, darken the old eye sockets and rub talcum powder on your face and into your hair for that bloodless/dusty look. Adopt shambling walk and you’re ready to go.

    Zombies in Night Of The Living Dead, 1968
    Zombies in Night Of The Living Dead, 1968. Picture: MARKET SQUARE PRODUCTIONS / Album/Alamy

  6. Freddie Mercury at Live Aid

    It's topical, thanks to the Bohemian Rhapsody movie in cinemas right now. All you need is:

    • Denim jeans (white or very light blue)
    • White vest
    • White trainers
    • Stick on moustache
    • Half a microphone stand if you can find one
    • Showmanship and charisma optional
    Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, 13 July 1985
    Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, 13 July 1985. Picture: Alamy

  7. Robert Smith from The Cure

    Despite being an all-round Top Bloke, the Cure frontman seems to be permanently linked with the Halloween season, but he's easy to emulate as our man Rich Wolfenden demonstrated the other day as he prepared to head out to his own scary party. All you need is:

    • Black fright wig (or get back-combing if you have long, dark hair)
    • Black clothes
    • Big black shoes
    • Liberal use of eyeliner and eyeshadow
    • Bright red lipstick, carelessly applied

  8. Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family

    If you have the hair, do the pigtails, unearth a black dress and wear a white shirt underneath it so the collar sticks out. Black eye make up and lipstick isn’t necessary, but can help the overall effect.

    Lisa Loring as Wednesday in The Addams Family, 1966
    Lisa Loring as Wednesday in The Addams Family, 1966. Picture: Alamy

  9. A Mummy

    Buy a 12-pack of value toilet roll. You know the rest.

    A typical kid playing Halloween dress up
    A typical kid playing Halloween dress up. Picture: Alamy

  10. One Of The White Stripes

    You could do either Jack or Meg White (or both) with the minimum of fuss:

    • Red or white t-shirt
    • Red trousers
    • Black wig if you don’t have black hair
    • The blues (optional)
    The White Stripes in 2001
    The White Stripes in 2001. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

More Features

See more More Features

Scary Album Covers

The scariest album covers of all time

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in Japan in 1994

Who was the Oasis anthem Wonderwall written about?

Oasis

Robert Smith of The Cure in 2001

The Cure's best lyrics: 25 classic lines from Robert Smith

Robert Smith of The Cure in January 1986

The Cure's Close To Me has a harrowing back-story

Queen - News Of The World

The secret history behind Queen's News Of The World album cover

The "Sid" line-up of the Sex Pistols in 1977: Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Sid Vicious and Steve Jones

What happened to the members of the Sex Pistols?

Sex Pistols