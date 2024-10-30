10 easy last minute Halloween costumes for lazy people

Heading off to a spooky party? Doing some trick-or-treating in your neighbourhood? Run out of time, money and inspiration? Here are some cheap ’n’ cheerful ideas for your Halloween costume.

Shaun Of The Dead Simon Pegg’s eponymous hero from the 2004 comedy is a surefire winner for the last minute Halloween idea. All you need is: White shirt, with some fake blood liberally splashed over it

Red tie (preferably striped)

Cricket bat

A copy of Brothers In Arms by Dire Straits on vinyl (optional) A Comic Con 2019 attendee, dressed as Simon Pegg in Shaun Of The Dead. Picture: Getty

David Brent from The Office Pretty similar to old Shaun, you can get the full sleazy boss from Wernham Hogg effect with a simple outfit: White or light blue shirt

Dark patterned tie

Suit trousers (or full suit, if you’d rather)

Goatee beard Although, to make it look less like you’ve just strolled in from work, we suggest you bring along either a) a comedy ostrich outfit or b) a genuine Flat Eric puppet. If you can’t rustle those up last minute, just do “the dance”. THE David Brent Dance - The Office - BBC

Art The Clown from Terrifier 3 You could dress as the villain from the latest instalment of the nauseating series of shock horror movies by employing: Cheap Santa Claus outfit

Fake blood

Black face paint

White face paint

"Comedy" axe or chainsaw

Good taste optional An attendee dressed as Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise poses during New York Comic Con in October 2024. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Alamy

Marty McFly from Back To The Future - Blue denim jacket

- Blue denim jeans

- Red gilet

- Take the wheels off an old skateboard and pretend it’s a hoverboard Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back To The Future. Picture: Alamy

A Zombie Easy! Ever since Night Of The Living Dead hit cinema screens 50 years ago, the modern zombie is just a regular person all messed up and that. Come in your regular clothes, stick a bit of fake blood around your mouth, darken the old eye sockets and rub talcum powder on your face and into your hair for that bloodless/dusty look. Adopt shambling walk and you’re ready to go. Zombies in Night Of The Living Dead, 1968. Picture: MARKET SQUARE PRODUCTIONS / Album/Alamy

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid It's topical, thanks to the Bohemian Rhapsody movie in cinemas right now. All you need is: Denim jeans (white or very light blue)

White vest

White trainers

Stick on moustache

Half a microphone stand if you can find one

Showmanship and charisma optional Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, 13 July 1985. Picture: Alamy

Robert Smith from The Cure Despite being an all-round Top Bloke, the Cure frontman seems to be permanently linked with the Halloween season, but he's easy to emulate as our man Rich Wolfenden demonstrated the other day as he prepared to head out to his own scary party. All you need is: Black fright wig (or get back-combing if you have long, dark hair)

Black clothes

Big black shoes

Liberal use of eyeliner and eyeshadow

Bright red lipstick, carelessly applied New album from the band this week. Very excited pic.twitter.com/MrxfbI2lrZ — Rich Wolfenden (@_Wolfenden) October 27, 2024

Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family If you have the hair, do the pigtails, unearth a black dress and wear a white shirt underneath it so the collar sticks out. Black eye make up and lipstick isn’t necessary, but can help the overall effect. Lisa Loring as Wednesday in The Addams Family, 1966. Picture: Alamy

A Mummy Buy a 12-pack of value toilet roll. You know the rest. A typical kid playing Halloween dress up. Picture: Alamy