10 easy last minute Halloween costumes for lazy people
30 October 2024, 15:36
Heading off to a spooky party? Doing some trick-or-treating in your neighbourhood? Run out of time, money and inspiration? Here are some cheap ’n’ cheerful ideas for your Halloween costume.
Shaun Of The Dead
Simon Pegg’s eponymous hero from the 2004 comedy is a surefire winner for the last minute Halloween idea. All you need is:
- White shirt, with some fake blood liberally splashed over it
- Red tie (preferably striped)
- Cricket bat
- A copy of Brothers In Arms by Dire Straits on vinyl (optional)
David Brent from The Office
Pretty similar to old Shaun, you can get the full sleazy boss from Wernham Hogg effect with a simple outfit:
- White or light blue shirt
- Dark patterned tie
- Suit trousers (or full suit, if you’d rather)
- Goatee beard
Although, to make it look less like you’ve just strolled in from work, we suggest you bring along either a) a comedy ostrich outfit or b) a genuine Flat Eric puppet. If you can’t rustle those up last minute, just do “the dance”.
THE David Brent Dance - The Office - BBC
Art The Clown from Terrifier 3
You could dress as the villain from the latest instalment of the nauseating series of shock horror movies by employing:
- Cheap Santa Claus outfit
- Fake blood
- Black face paint
- White face paint
- "Comedy" axe or chainsaw
- Good taste optional
Marty McFly from Back To The Future
- Blue denim jacket
- Blue denim jeans
- Red gilet
- Take the wheels off an old skateboard and pretend it’s a hoverboard
A Zombie
Easy! Ever since Night Of The Living Dead hit cinema screens 50 years ago, the modern zombie is just a regular person all messed up and that. Come in your regular clothes, stick a bit of fake blood around your mouth, darken the old eye sockets and rub talcum powder on your face and into your hair for that bloodless/dusty look. Adopt shambling walk and you’re ready to go.
Freddie Mercury at Live Aid
It's topical, thanks to the Bohemian Rhapsody movie in cinemas right now. All you need is:
- Denim jeans (white or very light blue)
- White vest
- White trainers
- Stick on moustache
- Half a microphone stand if you can find one
- Showmanship and charisma optional
Robert Smith from The Cure
Despite being an all-round Top Bloke, the Cure frontman seems to be permanently linked with the Halloween season, but he's easy to emulate as our man Rich Wolfenden demonstrated the other day as he prepared to head out to his own scary party. All you need is:
- Black fright wig (or get back-combing if you have long, dark hair)
- Black clothes
- Big black shoes
- Liberal use of eyeliner and eyeshadow
- Bright red lipstick, carelessly applied
New album from the band this week. Very excited pic.twitter.com/MrxfbI2lrZ— Rich Wolfenden (@_Wolfenden) October 27, 2024
Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family
If you have the hair, do the pigtails, unearth a black dress and wear a white shirt underneath it so the collar sticks out. Black eye make up and lipstick isn’t necessary, but can help the overall effect.
-
A Mummy
Buy a 12-pack of value toilet roll. You know the rest.
One Of The White Stripes
You could do either Jack or Meg White (or both) with the minimum of fuss:
- Red or white t-shirt
- Red trousers
- Black wig if you don’t have black hair
- The blues (optional)