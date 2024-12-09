Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across the Christmas and New Year period. See the highlights from the schedule here.

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Breakfast

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December, 7am

A festive special from Chris and the team - Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the Captain open their presents with some proper indie Christmas songs to soundtrack your day!

Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, 10am

Let Toby help you prep your Christmas lunch with some top tunes and the light banter you've come to expect.

Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 1pm

The 4-7 Thang Gang take a look back at some of the guests from 2024, Gav has a Festive Hero and Johnny will host The Radio X-Mas Quiz!

A White Christmas

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, 7pm

Felix and Hugo White of the recently-reunited Maccabees take over Radio X with a special show for Christmas Day.

The Boxing Day Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan

Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December, 11am

Johnny and Gav discuss the Boxing Day sporting fixtures in this festive special.

Blossoms: The A to X of 2024

Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December, 6pm

The Stockport powerhouse take a look back at the year that brought us the Oasis reunion, the Euros, the return of Linkin Park and much, much more.

Radio X Record Of The Year 2024

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 1pm

Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!

Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 4pm

Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December from 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2024 and see in 2025. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with Nels Hylton taking up the reins at 1am.

Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day

New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January

Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Sophie Sveinsson kicks things off from 4am, with Polly James taking over at 8am, Adam Brown at 10am, Elspeth Piece at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Rich Wolfenden at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!

