Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

9 December 2024, 17:15 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 17:19
We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across the Christmas and New Year period. See the highlights from the schedule here.
The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Breakfast
Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December, 7am
A festive special from Chris and the team - Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the Captain open their presents with some proper indie Christmas songs to soundtrack your day!
Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning
Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, 10am
Let Toby help you prep your Christmas lunch with some top tunes and the light banter you've come to expect.
Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang
Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 1pm
The 4-7 Thang Gang take a look back at some of the guests from 2024, Gav has a Festive Hero and Johnny will host The Radio X-Mas Quiz!
A White Christmas
Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, 7pm
Felix and Hugo White of the recently-reunited Maccabees take over Radio X with a special show for Christmas Day.
The Boxing Day Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan
Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December, 11am
Johnny and Gav discuss the Boxing Day sporting fixtures in this festive special.
Blossoms: The A to X of 2024
Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December, 6pm
The Stockport powerhouse take a look back at the year that brought us the Oasis reunion, the Euros, the return of Linkin Park and much, much more.
Radio X Record Of The Year 2024
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 1pm
Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!
click hereListen to all the contenders at the Radio X Record Of The Year playlist on Global Player.
Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 4pm
Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.
Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.
The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December from 7pm
Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2024 and see in 2025. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with Nels Hylton taking up the reins at 1am.
Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day
New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January
Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Sophie Sveinsson kicks things off from 4am, with Polly James taking over at 8am, Adam Brown at 10am, Elspeth Piece at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Rich Wolfenden at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!
Don't forget, you can listen to Radio X Chilled all day every day on Global Player