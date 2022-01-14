Track By Track: The Wombats on Fix Yourself, Not The World

Matthew "Murph" Murphy and Dan Haggis take Radio X's John Kennedy through their fifth album.

Radio X

The Wombats have returned with their fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not The World. The follow-up to 2018's Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, the record began its life three years ago, before COVID came along and changed the world.

With frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy now based in Los Angeles, the trio began work on demos in 2019, but had to record the album proper while in lockdown: Murph remained in California, drummer Dan Haggis was in London and Tord Øverland Knudsen had returned to his native Norway.

A string of singles with titles such as If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You and Everything I Love Is Going To Die, have continued Murph's honest but humorous portfolio of lyrics.

The Wombats in 2022: Tord Øverland Knudsen, Matthew Murphy and Dan Haggis. Picture: Press

The title of the album - Fix Yourself, Not The World - has also attracted some comment in these turbulent times. "It can open up doors to conversations that you wouldn't generally have," says Murph of the name of their latest record.

Dan adds: "Personally, I remember telling my mum's partner about the title and a few days afterwards, he was like, I've been thinking more about that sort of idea... Everyone goes down their own little rabbit hole around that kind of thought."

The Wombats - Fix Yourself, Not The World album cover art. Picture: Press

"You're accepting that actually a lot of the time you do need to get to grips with who you are, what you want to be, how you want to act and all the rest of it... To be able to then help your partner or your neighbours to be the best they can be... to be able to actually function properly."

Murph and Dan sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy to talk through the songs on Fix Yourself, Not The World, track by track.