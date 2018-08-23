The Wombats Announce 2019 Tour - Including Wembley Date

The Wombats 2018. Picture: Press/DawBell

Murph and the lads head out in January for their biggest headline tour.

The Wombats have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour for the New Year, 2019.

The Wombats 2019 tour poster. Picture: Press/DawBell

The string of dates in January culminates on 1 February with a massive show at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.

The Wombats - 2019 UK Tour Dates

January 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 26 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 28 - Newport, Centre

January 29 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

January 31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 1 - London, SSE Arena

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 9am on Thursday, 30 August.

Meanwhile, the band play the main stage at both Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

The band released their acclaimed album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life at the start of 2018 and their latest single Turn made the Radio X daytime playlist.