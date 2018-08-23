The Wombats Announce 2019 Tour - Including Wembley Date
23 August 2018, 11:10 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 11:14
Murph and the lads head out in January for their biggest headline tour.
The Wombats have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour for the New Year, 2019.
The string of dates in January culminates on 1 February with a massive show at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.
The Wombats - 2019 UK Tour Dates
January 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
January 26 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
January 28 - Newport, Centre
January 29 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
January 31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
February 1 - London, SSE Arena
Tickets for all dates go on sale at 9am on Thursday, 30 August.
Meanwhile, the band play the main stage at both Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.
The band released their acclaimed album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life at the start of 2018 and their latest single Turn made the Radio X daytime playlist.