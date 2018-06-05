Jack White Recieves The Keys To Cincinnati

Jack White. Picture: Press

The White Stripes rocker was awarded the honour by the city's mayor for his support of King Records.

The former White Stripes frontman was awarded the honour by the city's mayor, John Cranley, for his loyal support of King Records, according to Pitchfork.

Mayor Cranley tweeted after the ceremony: "Special day giving #JackWhite a key to the city at the original King Records building, which the city now owns. We are working on major plans to restore King! (sic)"

Special day giving #JackWhite a key to the city at the original King Records building, which the city now owns. Joined by King musicians Otis Williams, Philip Paul, @Bootsy_Collins , and Evanston leader Ms. Anzora Adkins. We are working on major plans to restore King! pic.twitter.com/6Exp5sIZzP — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) June 4, 2018

The label was home to James Brown, Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams and many more, before it folded in 1975.

Mayor Cranley said at the ceremony: "Jack White has been an unfailing supporter of King Records.

"Jack has actually covered Little Willie John's song, I'm Shakin,' which on the original recording our own Philip Paul played the drums."

Also at the ceremony were King artists Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams, of Otis Williams and the Charms, and Philip Paul.

The city of Cincinnati recently bought the King Records building, saving it from being demolished. They are now looking to restore the studio and Cincinnati USA Music Heritage Foundation is also accepting tax-deductible donations to help fund the refurbishment.

The Icky Thump singer has been busy doing plenty of good deeds lately, surprising a Washington High School with an awesome free gig at their school.

See the moment he invited kids to rush the stage during Seven Nation Army in a video shared by Stella Schwartzman.

Back in March, Jack White played an intimate gig at one of London's oldest pubs to celebrate the release of his Boarding House Reach album.

The former White Stripes star headed to the George Inn near London Bridge station, which was frequented by the late literary legends William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens for a surprise performance.

