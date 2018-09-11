Richard Ashcroft: I’m The Only Act That Can Support Oasis

The former Verve frontman reckons he’s the only male solo artist that has the tunes to go on before the Manchester band.

Richard Ashcroft has been telling Radio X that the strength of his songs makes him the only possible support act for Oasis… and he told them so!

Speaking to Gordon Smart following the release of his new track Surprised By The Joy, the former Verve frontman looked back on a summer of HUGE live shows, including support slots for Liam Gallagher, Roger Waters and The Rolling Stones.

He explained: “I’m very lucky that I can walk on the stage before anyone in the world. And that’s the thing: you’ve got to be pretty confident to go on after me. You’ve got to have the artillery, as I call it. and the artillery is your songs.

“If you’ve got 50,000 people and they’re getting further and further inebriated and they want some fucking tunes, you’d better be delivering.”

Ashcroft went on: “I used to get that with Oasis, I’ve supported Oasis on my own. I’ve said that to them, I reckon I’m the only solo male artist in the world that can walk on before Oasis. And be in the spirit of it and also not shrink in those moments, but drink it in and embrace it.

“They know that, because we all have a similar audience. I understand what it’s like to love a band and be passionate and make your way to the front.”

Ashcroft will be walking on to more intimate stages next month when he tours his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, which is released on 19 October.