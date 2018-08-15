Richard Ashcroft Announces New Natural Rebel Album & Intimate UK Shows

Richard Ashcroft at The O2 Academy Brixton in 2017. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Verve legend will return with his fifth solo album and intimate UK shows this winter.

Richard Ashcroft has today announced the release of a new album.

The former Verve frontman will return with his fifth solo LP, Natural Rebel, which is set for release on 19 October 2018.

The record follows his previous solo efforts Alone With Everybody (2000), Human Conditions (2002), Keys to the World (2006) and These People (2016).

See its artwork here:

Richard Ashcroft's Natural Rebel album. Picture: Artwork/Press

Speaking of the new release, Ashcroft said: "With experience comes knowledge and for me this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power."

The album will be released on his own RPA label and will be his first released via BMG.

To support the record, Ashcroft will play some intimate shows this winter in venues across the UK including Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Manchester & London.

Fans can pre-order Natural Rebel from Richard Ashcroft’s official store for exclusive UK tour ticket pre-sale access.

Ticket pre-sale begins from 9am GMT on 20 August 2018, while general sale tickets available from 9am on 22 August 2018.

In addition, Ashcroft will play as special guest to Liam Gallagher at Lancashire County Cricket Club this Saturday (18 August).

Watch Richard Ashcroft make a surprise appearance at Liam Gallagher's Finsbury Park gig:

See Richard Ashcroft's intimate UK tour dates below:

Friday 26 October - Glasgow Barrowland

Sunday 28 October - Middlesborough Town Hall

Monday 29 October - Nottingham Rock City

Wednesday 31 October - Manchester Albert Hall

Friday 2 November - Kentish Town Forum