Liam Gallagher At Lancashire County Cricket Club, Support, Stage Times, Tickets, Setlist & More
14 August 2018, 17:46
Get everything you need to know about the Oasis legends huge homecoming gig at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground this Saturday.
Liam Gallagher is set to play a biblical gig at Manchester's Lancashire County Cricket Club this Saturday (18 August).
Fresh from his headline set at the inaugural RiZE festival in Chelmsford, Essex the day before, the former Oasis frontman will head up north for the huge outdoor gig, which boasts special guests in the likes of Richard Ashcroft.
Find out everything you need to know about the gig at the LCCC here:
Support Acts:
Liam's biblical brother in arms and The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft will be the last act on stage before the rocker.
Homegrown Manchester grime star Bugzy Malone, who used Oasis's Wonderwall as part of his Memory Lane track is also part of the support.
Watch a clip of the video below:
Saddleworth four-piece Twisted Wheel will be kicking things off at the cricket ground, with their brand of indie rock.
Stage Times:
According to Manchester Evening News, you can expect doors to open at 4.30pm and the gig to end at 10.30pm. See their detailed timings here:
Doors open - 4.30pm
Twisted Wheel - 5.20pm
Bugzy Malone - 6.10pm
Richard Ashcroft - 7.10pm
Liam Gallagher - 8.45pm
Curfew - 10.30pm
Tickets:
Read Festival Republic's ticket terms and conditions here.
At the time of this article, a small amount of tickets are still available for the gig, which can be bought at:
Setlist:
Liam Gallagher always treats fans to a healthy dose of Oasis tracks throughout his gigs, there's no doubt we can expect much of the same this Saturday.
We might even get a dose of a rare performance such as D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, which he played at Finsbury Park, or even a Beady Eye song, like he did at Hungary's Sziget Festival.
Oh, and it's not too far-fetched to imagine his Oasis mate Bonehead popping by.
Watch Liam Gallagher play D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? for the first time since 1996:
Fo a bit more of an idea of how things might goet the setlist for Liam's gig at London's Finsbury Park courtesy of setlist.fm:
Intro (recorded) - Manchester City Champions Chant / F***ing in the Bushes (Oasis)
1. Rock n Roll Star
2. Morning Glory
3. Greedy Soul
4. Wall of Glass
5. Bold
6. For What It's Worth
7. Bring It On Down
8. Listen Up
9. Slide Away
10. I've All I Need
11. Whatever
Encore:
12. Supersonic
13. Some Might Say
14. Cigarettes & Alcohol
15. Live Forever
16. Oasis D'Yer wanna Be a Spaceman (acoustic)
17. Wonderwall
What to bring:
Your ticket
Your ID as the bar will be operating a 'Challenge 25 policy'.
Forms of accepted ID include passport, cards bearing "Pass" or a photographic driving license.
Cash - the festival republic website notes that while there are ATMs on site, they may occur a charge.
What not to bring:
No food or drink is permitted into the venue.
Umbrellas are not permitted so you may need a poncho just in case.
How to get there:
Get the full travel details from the Festival Republic website from Metrolink services to planned road closures.
FAQs:
For any other information head to the event's official page on the Festival Republic website.