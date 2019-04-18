"Progress abounds": The Killers tease new material

Brandon Flowers and co have teased what looks like song titles of new material and hinted at "progress" in the studio.

The Killers have teased what looks like new material from the studio.

The Las Vegas rockers, who are fronted by Brandon Flowers, are believed to be working on the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful, Wonderful.

Now, it looks like they've shared a picture of what looks like the titles of their new material.

See the photo, which was captioned: "Progress abounds".

The image reveals titles written on a whiteboard, which include It's Crashing, A Stupid Prize, The Moment, and Status Quo.

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2019, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of the festival.

Stormzy will headline the festival on Friday night, while goth legends The Cure will close the festival on Sunday night.

Watch Brandon Flowers talk about their secret set at Glastonbury 2017:

This week saw the festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year, shared a map with all their changes.

As The Glasto Thingy notes, the West Holts stage has been repositioned, while Glasto Latino has moved to a new location.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Full line-ups & posters by area so far

One day ahead of their Glastonbury set, the Killers will also play a huge show at Cardiff Castle on Friday 28 June.

The gig is part of the Sounds Of The City season, which also sees Manic Street Preachers play Cardiff Castle on Saturday 29 June and Paul Weller perform on Sunday 30 June..

Watch The Killers invite a random fan on stage at last year's TRNSMT festival:

READ MORE: Where did The Killers get their name from?