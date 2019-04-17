Glastonbury share map for 2019 festival showing new areas

17 April 2019, 14:58

An aerial photo of Glastonbury festival
An aerial photo of Glastonbury festival. Picture: David Goddard/Getty Images

Glastonbury festival has shared the map for the 2019 festival, including some new additions.

The most visible change is the addition of the new “Glastonbury-On-Sea” pier, which was announced by Michael Eavis last month. The pier is situated in the Pennard Hill Ground to the South of the site, adjacent to The Park.

The Block 9 area has also grown for 2019, located alongside the ever-popular Shangri-La.

Glastonbury 2019 map
Glastonbury 2019 map. Picture: www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

As The Glasto Thingy notes, the West Holts stage has been repositioned, while Glasto Latino has moved to a new location.

The high-res map is available to view on the official Glastonbury site here.

Earlier this week, the festival shared details of the Silver Hayes and Field Of Avalon stages, with new artists confirmed.

Glastonbury will take place between 26 and 30 June this year, with confirmed headliners Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers appearing on the Pyramid Stage.

