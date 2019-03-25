The Killers to play Cardiff Castle in June

Brandon Flowers and co will perform a huge show the day before their Glastonbury headline appearance…

The Killers will play Cardiff Castle on Friday 28 June - the night before the US band headline Glastonbury, alongside Stormzy and The Cure.

Tickets for the Cardiff show will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, 29 March.

The gig is part of the Sounds Of The City season, which also sees Manic Street Preachers play Cardiff Castle on Saturday 29 June and Paul Weller perform on Sunday 30th.

Only last week, The Killers were announced as headliners for the anniversary Woodstock 50 show in New York State. The Las Vegas band will top the bill on Friday 16 August.