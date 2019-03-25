The Killers to play Cardiff Castle in June

25 March 2019, 11:03 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 11:11

The Killers in 2017
The Killers in 2017. Picture: Anton Corbijn/APB PR

Brandon Flowers and co will perform a huge show the day before their Glastonbury headline appearance…

The Killers will play Cardiff Castle on Friday 28 June - the night before the US band headline Glastonbury, alongside Stormzy and The Cure.

Tickets for the Cardiff show will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, 29 March.

The gig is part of the Sounds Of The City season, which also sees Manic Street Preachers play Cardiff Castle on Saturday 29 June and Paul Weller perform on Sunday 30th.

Only last week, The Killers were announced as headliners for the anniversary Woodstock 50 show in New York State. The Las Vegas band will top the bill on Friday 16 August.

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

The Killers, 2012

Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?

The Cure

Glastonbury: The Cure, The Killers and Stormzy to headline

Brandon Flowers of The Killers on the Tonight Show in 2008

Songs that ask questions

Lists

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and late Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry

WATCH: The Killers pay tribute to Luke Perry who once starred in their video
The Smiths debut album cover artwork

The best Debut Albums of all time

Lists