The Killers have "ditched" their synth-pop album plans

"We are now making a rock 'n' roll album," says Brandon Flowers.

Brandon Flowers claims that The Killers have abandoned plans to make a "synth-pop" album and are going back to creating "rock 'n' roll".

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Flowers says: "I did not want to commit to a whole synth-pop record. It is complex.

"There is a place in our hearts for this music but we are getting older.

"We thought you could make an album faster on the road, as you are working more with computers, but we did not get the gratification from it.

"We are now making a rock ’n’ roll album."

The frontman, who is currently working on the follow-up to 2021's Pressure Machine, revealed last year that the band had shelved the work they'd already completed, adding: "I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

Despite issuing the synth-laden tracks Your Side Of Town and Spirit alongside their latest hits collection Rebel Diamonds, Flowers now says The Killers are going back to basics.

He went on: "We have only been around 20 years and from when we started, rock radio is a different animal as there were fewer and fewer stations."

Meanwhile, the band will kick off their Hot Fuss residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum in August, which will mark two decades since the release of their debut album.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Brandon said: "It is 20 years of our first record and we are going to play it front to back, and then we will do eight or nine singles."